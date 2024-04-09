Trick Williams is getting another NXT title shot, with a special stipulation

Trick Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes in the main event of Stand & Deliver this past weekend in Philadelphia, a show WWE continuously called the biggest in NXT history. That put Trick on the fast track to the NXT championship and a rematch with Ilja Dragunov, right?

That’s what he said on this week’s episode of NXT TV:

Sure enough, he will be getting that shot at the NXT Spring Breakin’ show in two weeks.

But there are obstacles.

First, Dragunov only agreed to the match on the condition that a loss means Williams will have to leave NXT. That’s a heavy duty stipulation but it makes sense for both, considering Dragunov is already declared for the WWE Draft later this month and, well, Trick Willy should be champion soon anyway.

And even if he has to leave, he’s ready.

Later, though, Hayes showed up to crash the party and revealed he’ll get first crack at Williams in a rematch next week — in a steel cage.

Obviously, there’s still much to sort out.

