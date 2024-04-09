Axiom & Nathan Frazer win NXT tag team titles

This past weekend wasn’t just about WrestleMania 40 — no, the stars of NXT were out for their biggest event of the year, Stand & Deliver. At said show, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker successfully defended their tag team titles against tournament winners Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

It seemed a curious result, if only because Breakker is already a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster and he’s going to need to lose that championship eventually. Why not there?

Well, a rematch was booked for NXT television this week after the challengers campaigned to General Manager Ava for it. It was determined a loss would mean the two going their separate ways. Surely they wouldn’t come up a short a second time, right?

It looked every bit like they were going to, with the Wolf Dogs hitting them with everything and the kitchen sink only for the challengers to answer the call every time. Then, finally, they took Breakker out and isolated Corbin in the ring, with Frazer hitting his finish to secure the win and the titles.

In a surprise, they had very little time to celebrate because Karrion Kross walked out and Authors of Pain attacked from behind. The Final Testament is in NXT and apparently coming for the gold.

