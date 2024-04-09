Jade Cargill may be gunning for Goldberg’s streak

If you were wondering if her win on Night One of WrestleMania XL would signal the start of regular appearances in WWE television matches for Jade Cargill, you didn’t have to wait long for an answer. The former AEW star followed up getting the pin in her team-up with Bianca Belair & Naomi at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field by showing up on Raw last night (April 8) to squash Chelsea Green across the parking lot at Wells Fargo Center

The fact the match last approximately 30 seconds was noticed, and remarked upon enough that Cargill commented on it herself this afternoon.

Wait so…you guys thought that was going to be a long match??? I told you all I’m coming for the women’s division. One head at a time. I get paid per match. So let’s make it quick. 2-0 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 9, 2024

If the chronicling of her win/loss record sounds familiar, well... it’s because almost her entire AEW run centered on an undefeated streak consisting of matches that ranged from 30 seconds to approximately 10 minutes.

The commenting about getting paid also reminds us that another performer who made a ton of money with a similar gimmick also started with a lengthy undefeated streak. Jade makes a more overt reference to Goldberg with her follow-up tweet, closing with his catchphrase:

Besides. Chelsea is known to turn anything into gold. I was just the person hired for the job. She asked for it. Who’s Next? — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 9, 2024

It’s fair to wonder, as my man Marcus Benjamin did in his always excellent review of Raw, if 30 second to 10 minute matches are Cargill’s ceiling. Training her has been a priority for the two best funded pro wrestling promotions in the world now, and neither was comfortable letting her do more.

But, as Marcus pointed out in his characteristically outstanding review of ‘Mania’s first night, a lot of money can be made in this business by someone as impressive-looking and dominant-appearing as Jade. The x-factor to that is an ability to connect with the audience, and based on the way WWE crowds react to her, Cargill seems to have that x-factor*.

We’ll see if she can sustain those pops as her streak continues. And if Bill gets mad when WWE has another “girl” threaten his?