New champ Damian Priest talks his new contract, new music, new challenger

Whoever coined the phrase “patience pays off” must have foreseen Damian Priest’s future. Despite previous attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, Priest finally redeemed his golden ticket successfully at WrestleMania by defeating Drew McIntyre.

As he celebrated his victory with Judgment Day in the ring this past Monday on Raw, Priest made his entrance to new music featuring vocals by the champion.

After debuting as the World Heavyweight Champion on the longest-running episodic television show in history, Priest revealed in a WWE digital exclusive that besides his championship and entrance theme, there are other new developments in his career.

“This has been already a great year for me. New contract, new title, new theme song, voiced by yours truly. Judgment Day’s on fire,” said Priest.

The Archer of Infamy appeared pleased as he mentioned his new contract but did not provide further details. His celebratory mood shifted when asked about the first challenger to his crown, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

From the sounds of it, Priest plans to do what Jey’s brother, Jimmy, failed to do at WrestleMania.

“‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, let me be the first to congratulate you on earning the first shot at my World Heavyweight Championship. Don’t get carried away with the celebration because when the match happens, I’m going to beat the yeet out of you,” Priest said.

In the main event on Raw, Uso won a Fatal 4-Way match involving “Big” Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet to determine a number one contender for Priest’s title. Uso earned the right to face Priest after pinning McIntyre with an assist from CM Punk. Despite the fugazi nature of Uso’s victory, winning is winning, something he plans on doing when they meet in the future.

“Shout out to that boy, Damian Priest, man,” said Uso during a separate WWE exclusive. “Judgment Day, my eyes been on you, Uce. I know I’ma have to bring my A-game to you. I know you about that game, Uce. I ain’t gonna take you lightly. But guess what? Jey Uso is now in your city and now after your title.”

WWE has not announced when Priest will defend his title against Uso, but they may save the encounter for Backlash on May 4, WWE’s first premium live event in France.