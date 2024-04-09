WWE touts WrestleMania XL as its most successful event ever

As evidenced by the “Thank You Hunter” chant that opened the Raw After WrestleMania last night (April 8), most fans would agree that WrestleMania XL was a huge success creatively.

The fact the Wells Fargo Center was packed with another record-setting crowd to chant at Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque — aka Triple H, or Hunter Hurst Helmsley for those unaware where “Hunter” comes from — was the latest proof the entire weekend in Philadelphia was a huge financial success for WWE and its parent company TKO as well.

WWE detailed just how successful it was today in the following press release, presented by Tout:

WRESTLEMANIA XL BECOMES MOST SUCCESSFUL EVENT IN WWE HISTORY

WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia Shatters All-Time Gate, Viewership, Merchandise, Fan Event & Social Records STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WrestleMania XL became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history. Highlights include: • GATE: WrestleMania XL broke the previous record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights. The event drew fans from all 50 states and 64 countries worldwide. • VIEWERSHIP: WrestleMania XL viewership was up 41 percent across both nights versus last year’s record-setting audience. • MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 20 percent versus the previous record set at WrestleMania 39. • SPONSORSHIP: WrestleMania XL featured the first-ever ring mat sponsorship with PRIME Hydration. • FAN EVENT: WWE World at WrestleMania, in partnership with Fanatics Events, is now the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in company history. • SOCIAL: WrestleMania XL became the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all-time, with over 660 million views consumed over the two days. WWE’s YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day in channel history on WrestleMania XL Sunday with more than 67 million views in 24 hours. • SMACKDOWN: Friday Night SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in SmackDown history. • RAW: Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in Raw history. • NXT: Stand & Deliver was the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance at Wells Fargo Center. The record-breaking event was highlighted by the highly anticipated in-ring return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ triumphant victory over Roman Reigns.

Pretty impressive, and we’re not just saying that because they gave us another opportunity to revisit the Tout gag.