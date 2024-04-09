WWE released their documentary on the life of Bray Wyatt last week. As expected, it’s a well-made, moving portrait of the late Windham Rotunda and the legacy he left behind in and out of the world of professional wrestling.

It also teased the continuation of that legacy in the Uncle Howdy character he created with his regular collaborators like Rob Fee and Jason Baker — and with his younger brother, Taylor “Bo Dallas” Rotunda.

It’s not clear yet if the instances from the Raw After WrestleMania in Philadelphia last night (April 8) we’re about to discuss were related to Howdy’s return to WWE television. But given the similarities to how Bray’s last run kicked off with 2022’s “White Rabbit Project”, we can’t ignore a possible connection.

Before the show started at Wells Fargo Center, a seemingly random song played over the arena’s sound system...

This was played in the arena before the show



Not my video sorry idk who to give credit pic.twitter.com/GvriISIzwL — ⚡️ ⚡️ (@kyran_iwc) April 9, 2024

The “White Rabbit Project” was so named because it started with WWE playing the famous Jefferson Airplane song before shows. People noticed, started sharing clips of it happening online, and a viral campaign was born. This song — which internet sleuths have identified as Marti Amado’s “Nightbird” (this reddit post has some interesting and potentially relevant information about the song) — isn’t as recognizable. But the lyrics illustrate how it could fit into the Wyatt-verse, and will give fans who enjoy this kind of thing a lot to digest:

The nightbird calls and shadows creep

Into my mind, into my sleep

I do not know if I shall rise

Or open up these weary eyes The withered trees, how they creak and moan

Beneath the moon, how the demons groan

They come to me and pull me down

Down into the swamp without a sound I sink again, just like a stone

My body’s cold and I’m all alone

I do not think that I shall rise

Or open up these weary eyes I sink once more, just like a stone

The darkness chills me to the bone

Thе water’s deep, I shall not rise

No more to lift thеse weary eyes

No more to lift these weary eyes

During the television portion of Raw, we also got the return of the familiar “glitches” that WWE’s used for Wyatt (and thinks like the hacker/RETRIBUTION angle). This one happened during Bronson Reed’s promo, and featured the word “HELLO” appearing in the lower left corner of the screen...

Uncle Howdy is the leading candidate here. But even if it’s the return of Bo/Taylor’s character (as his infamous appearance after Wyatt’s match with LA Knight at Royal Rumble ‘23 proved, there were plans for him to be more involved in his brother’s storyline — and he’s remained on WWE’s payroll this entire time despite not being used on-screen), he may not return alone. As you can see in this tweet with a GIF version of the glitch, there’s already speculation Alexa Bliss’ comeback could be tied to whatever this new campaign is...

... who knows who and what else will be involved.

Intrigued?