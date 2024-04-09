Raw After WrestleMania highlights & videos: The Rock, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, more!

The Raw After WrestleMania is always a fun show full of surprise debuts, or returns, or other assorted insanity that WWE breaks out just for its most rowdy fans. That was the case once again in Philadelphia this year.

We were treated to The Rock making clear he’s coming back for a showdown with Cody Rhodes at some point, R-Truth finally getting to team up with his childhood hero, multiple NXT champions showing up for matches, the announcement of the return of Sheamus, a reveal on the exact dates of the next WWE Draft, new top contenders crowned in the Intercontinental and world heavyweight title scenes, and more.

Here are all the videos, if you missed ‘em: