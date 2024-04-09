Raw After WrestleMania highlights & videos: The Rock, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, more!

The Raw After WrestleMania is always a fun show full of surprise debuts, or returns, or other assorted insanity that WWE breaks out just for its most rowdy fans. That was the case once again in Philadelphia this year.
We were treated to The Rock making clear he’s coming back for a showdown with Cody Rhodes at some point, R-Truth finally getting to team up with his childhood hero, multiple NXT champions showing up for matches, the announcement of the return of Sheamus, a reveal on the exact dates of the next WWE Draft, new top contenders crowned in the Intercontinental and world heavyweight title scenes, and more.
Here are all the videos, if you missed ‘em:
- Cody Rhodes is gifted a touching tribute after finishing his story
- Cody Rhodes relives his journey to the Undisputed WWE championship
- FULL SEGMENT: Cody Rhodes and The Rock’s story has just begun
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Awesome Truth have a mystery partner to take on Judgment Day
- John Cena makes a surprise return to partner with Awesome Truth
- Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez
- Chad Gable comes to Sami Zayn’s defense against Imperium
- Sami Zayn & Chad Gable vs. Imperium
- Jade Cargill lays waste to Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre to CM Punk: ‘I’m coming for you!’
- CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre big as Jey Uso becomes number one contender to Damian Priest
- CM Punk gives thanks to Philadelphia after Raw goes off the air
- ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is coming to Damian Priest’s city
- Damian Priest promises to beat the YEET out of Jey Uso
- Roxanne Perez calls out Natalya
