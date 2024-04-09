Rush to judgment: The good and bad of WWE Speed

Last Wednesday (April 3), WWE and social media platform X launched a new series called Speed. Despite some confusion due to insufficient information and a second match airing after the advertised start time, WWE introduced an innovative concept that has the potential to become an exciting offering, provided it makes the appropriate adjustments.

But first, the good.

Speed lived up to its name, diving straight into the action. Following a graphic introducing the program’s title, the wrestlers were already in the ring, with images displayed in their respective corners of the TV screen. The setup resembled a character select screen from a fighting game, offering a visually appealing aspect that could attract gamers from that genre.

Next came the action. In the case of Ricochet versus Dragon Lee and Bronson Reed against Cedric Alexander, the psychology behind each encounter was what it should be. With only three minutes to work, the action was an all-out assault from the jump. In the case of Lee and Ricochet, they exchanged a series of counters before Ricochet scored a temporary advantage.

The second match between Reed and Alexander saw Cedric strike first and often in the early going, epitomizing what Speed is all about, or at least should be. Alexander threw his best strikes at Reed before taking him down with a springboard moonsault.

Because of the brief time limit, matches must start quickly and maintain a fast pace until one wrestler becomes overzealous and makes a mistake, leading to their downfall. Overall, the participants in the inaugural exhibitions delivered on this expectation.

Now, where Speed can improve is its presentation.

Once again, there was little information provided beforehand. Improved promotion and informing fans about what to expect and when is crucial. While matches can be viewed at any time, knowing what to look for — in this case, two contests instead of one — should help elevate the internet series.

It would also be beneficial if these matches aired live to prevent spoilers from leaking. Producing two bouts a week, one before Raw and one before SmackDown, seems ideal, as these programs trend early before showtime. Including these matches before those shows go live could maximize Speed’s already impressive traffic, which garnered more than 2 million views for the premier bout.

Finally, while victory should hinge on seizing an opponent’s mistake in a rush to win, some matches will need to end in a draw. While a typical contest can end within three minutes, it shouldn’t be the standard, not even with Speed. With competitors like Bronson Reed, some exhibitions should resemble squash matches, where a physically imposing force gains a quick, dominant advantage and wraps up the contest in violent succession.

Ultimately, in an era dominated by quick entertainment from platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, Speed could be effective if it’s limited to once or twice a week to avoid overexposure to the gimmick. Unlike a cruiserweight division, which WWE has struggled to sustain, the inclusion of heavyweights and super-heavyweights in the field could help the concept thrive. Matches between these competitors can offer a burst of violence akin to professional bullriding or demolition derby.

If WWE can make the appropriate adjustments, sustain course, and stick with a simple psychology that allows fans to buy into its concept, Speed could be on the fast track to becoming a mainstay concept in pro wrestling.