WWE finds top contenders for Intercontinental, world heavyweight titles

WrestleMania 40 saw new champions crowned in multiple title matches and the Raw After Mania in Philadelphia was the place to find top contenders for two of them.

First, Chad Gable continued playing nice guy to new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, helping him fend off Imperium in tag team action. Then he got around to making clear he wants his shot at the strap for all his assistance in helping Zayn defeat GUNTHER.

Sami agreed to give him that match on next week’s episode of Raw in Montreal.

Later, in the main event, a Fatal 4-Way match was held to determine who would be first in line to challenge new World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who won the title from Drew McIntyre by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on him. McIntyre, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet were the four chosen for the match.

It was McIntyre’s match to win but, wouldn’t you know it, that damn menace CM Punk popped out at just the right time to screw him over again, paving the way for Jey to score the victory to set himself up for another world title shot.

No word just yet on when that match will be.

