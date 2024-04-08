 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

R-Truth finally teams with his childhood hero, John Cena

The Raw After WrestleMania is full of surprises.

By Geno Mrosko
The Judgment Day were celebrating their good fortune at WrestleMania 40 — what with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest coming out of it as world champions — when R-Truth did what R-Truth does and got himself involved in hilarious fashion.

After some back-and-forth, we ended up with a six-man tag team match. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh would team up to take on Awesome Truth and a surprise third, one Truth claimed we can’t see. Because of his history with Little Jimmy, The Miz was hesitant.

They went it alone for a bit too, struggling through the match. Then, the man who can’t be seen showed up:

Which means R-Truth lived the dream by winning a match — and a title! — at WrestleMania before living another dream this evening by teaming up with his childhood hero. They even won the match after a triple five-knuckle shuffle and Attitude Adjustment.

A night of great fun continues.

Get all the results and coverage of it right here.

