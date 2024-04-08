R-Truth finally teams with his childhood hero, John Cena

The Judgment Day were celebrating their good fortune at WrestleMania 40 — what with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest coming out of it as world champions — when R-Truth did what R-Truth does and got himself involved in hilarious fashion.

After some back-and-forth, we ended up with a six-man tag team match. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh would team up to take on Awesome Truth and a surprise third, one Truth claimed we can’t see. Because of his history with Little Jimmy, The Miz was hesitant.

They went it alone for a bit too, struggling through the match. Then, the man who can’t be seen showed up:

HERE COMES JOHN CENA



TRIPLE ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SXshfWXc3l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 9, 2024

Which means R-Truth lived the dream by winning a match — and a title! — at WrestleMania before living another dream this evening by teaming up with his childhood hero. They even won the match after a triple five-knuckle shuffle and Attitude Adjustment.

A night of great fun continues.

