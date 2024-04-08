The next WWE Draft starts on April 26

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was making his entrance for a match against Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia this week, a fun surprise typical of the Raw After Mania, when Michael Cole made an announcement from the commentary desk.

The WWE Draft will return, just as Triple H recently mentioned it would, later on this month.

BREAKING NEWS: As just revealed by @MichaelCole on #RawAfterMania, the #WWEDraft returns this month!



APRIL 26 - NIGHT 1 on #SmackDown

APRIL 29 - NIGHT 2 on #WWERaw — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

They didn’t give us any details about how the Draft will work this year outside of the fact that it starts on Friday Night SmackDown and finishes up on Monday Night Raw, as in year’s past. Cole did say, however, that Dragunov has thrown his name into the pool and he will apparently take part in said Draft.

Whether that means NXT will be involved more generally or just the current NXT champion remains to be seen. The details will surely be announced soon enough.

In the meantime, Dragunov defeated Nakamura in their singles match.

