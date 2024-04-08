The Rock appears on the Raw After WrestleMania, promises to return to WWE

The Raw After WrestleMania this year opened with Triple H presenting Cody Rhodes as the face of the company, the man who will take WWE into its next great era. They went over the top for the new WWE champion, even presenting a special video that had him broken down in tears in the ring.

He’s the guy now, and he chewed the scenery talking about as much.

And then The Rock’s music hit, and perhaps we were going to get some answers to a few questions still lingering following the main event of WrestleMania 40, and I mean both nights.

Instead, we got a prolonged bit of Rocky playing up just how much the crowd was dumping on him, at one point telling him to “shut the fuck up” in chant form and Rock giving it right back to them, including saying that word himself. Finally, they got around to it.

He claimed to be there to give Cody his flowers.

He put Rhodes over for finishing his story, and how happy it made everyone that he did so, all the way up to his dear old dad in heaven. And then they agreed to hold each other’s titles, because The Rock wanted to hold the one Cody just won, as it’s a belt he’s never held before. He put it on his shoulder as fans chanted “this is awkward.”

It really was.

And then he said “this just kind of feels right” before handing it back.

Foreshadowing?

The Rock announced he does indeed have to go away for a little while now — he’s got a movie to film and all that — but when he comes back he’s going to be coming back for Rhodes, whether he’s champion or not.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

“Your story with Roman Reigns is over, and you did it,” The Rock responded. “But our story has just begun.”

They ended with Rock giving Cody something, placing it in his hand. “You don’t even have to open your hand to know what this is,” he said. “Don’t you ever break my heart again.”

What?

And then The Rock took his leave.

To be continued...