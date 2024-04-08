SmackDown does huge numbers for WrestleMania go home, even against Caitlin Clark

Much of the April 5 edition of SmackDown felt like a pre-show for the event happening on the days after it aired. But that event was WrestleMania XL, one of the most anticipated shows in recent memory. That meant that even with The Rock and Roman Reigns, interest was high in how WWE would send it home for the Showcase of the Immortals.

That interest turned into the blue brand’s best numbers since last August’s Bray Wyatt tributed show. According to TV Series Finale, last Friday’s show drew an audience of 2,600,000 and did a .77 rating with 18-49 year olds. Both are well above the past two weeks, and the same week last year, and 2023’s ‘Mania go home (which fell a week earlier).

Making that even more impressive is the competition WWE was up against last Friday. Part of the show aired against Caitlin Clark & Iowa’s Final Four win over basketball powerhouse UConn. Per SportsMediaWatch, that game not only set another record as the most viewed NCAA women’s hoops game ever (breaking a record Clark & her team set earlier in the week), but with 14.2 million viewers and a 7.1 in the demo across ESPN & ESPN, it had the third-largest audience of any basketball game — college or pro, men or women — of the past two years.

SmackDown was only up against part of that game, but the other one that aired opposite WWE was no slouch. South Carolina cruised to victory over NC State and drew a 3.7 rating with 7.1 million total viewers.

Competition should be lighter this week, and the WrestleMania buzz should lead to more big numbers for WWE and FOX. We’ll find out how big next week, In the meantime...

