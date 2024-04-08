WWE ring announcer Samatha Irvin gets a shout out from The GOAT

Week-in, week-out viewers have been aware of what a special talent has in ring announcer Samantha Irvin for a while now. Over the course of WrestleMania 40’s two nights, the larger fanbase and the world at large we smartened up about her skills.

Irvin handled introductions and results for all 14 matches that took place April 6-7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, with her emotional calls of title wins for Sami Zayn, Bayley, and especially Cody Rhodes getting a ton of praise online.

That work came to the attention of one of the best ring announcers in combat sports history. Michael Buffer’s voice and “Let’s get ready to rumble” catchphrase has accompanied many of boxing’s biggest fights of the past half century — and a lot of WCW main events. The 79 year old legend called Irvin’s work “perfect”:

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome!

She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant!

Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!@SamanthaTheBomb @WWE pic.twitter.com/qHt8s3PsTy — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) April 8, 2024

Buffer’s praise caught Samantha’s boss’ eye. Paul “Triple H” Levesque quote-tweeted the above, adding:

“If you didn’t already know that @SamanthaTheBomb is a star - here’s your proof. Samantha is @WWE’s @Michael_Buffer”

They say stars are made at the Showcase of the Immortals, and while many of would argue Irvin already was one, hers certainly got brighter in Philadelphia.