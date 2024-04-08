 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE ring announcer Samatha Irvin gets a shout out from The GOAT

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Week-in, week-out viewers have been aware of what a special talent has in ring announcer Samantha Irvin for a while now. Over the course of WrestleMania 40’s two nights, the larger fanbase and the world at large we smartened up about her skills.

Irvin handled introductions and results for all 14 matches that took place April 6-7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, with her emotional calls of title wins for Sami Zayn, Bayley, and especially Cody Rhodes getting a ton of praise online.

That work came to the attention of one of the best ring announcers in combat sports history. Michael Buffer’s voice and “Let’s get ready to rumble” catchphrase has accompanied many of boxing’s biggest fights of the past half century — and a lot of WCW main events. The 79 year old legend called Irvin’s work “perfect”:

Buffer’s praise caught Samantha’s boss’ eye. Paul “Triple H” Levesque quote-tweeted the above, adding:

“If you didn’t already know that @SamanthaTheBomb is a star - here’s your proof. Samantha is @WWE’s @Michael_Buffer

They say stars are made at the Showcase of the Immortals, and while many of would argue Irvin already was one, hers certainly got brighter in Philadelphia.

In This Stream

WrestleMania 40 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 42 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats