Sounds like John Cena’s ‘last run’ could be on the road to next year’s WrestleMania

After his note-perfect cameo in the main event of WrestleMania XL last night (April 7), John Cena hung around in Philadelphia and paid a visit to The Pat McAfee Show today.

During his visit with the Raw color commentator and the gang on his ESPN/YouTube show, Cena addressed one of his favorite interview topics: the end of his WWE career.

“I’ve speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the jorts but it wasn’t last night and I still got a little bit of rubber left on the tires.”

When might he back? The 16 time WWE World champion gave us a glimpse into his movie & television schedule:

“[Filming on season two of Peacemaker& his other Hollywood commitments] will take us just about through Christmas and I’m crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run.”

"I'm crossing my fingers that I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes and I can come back to my family for one last run"



HELLL YEAH @JohnCena #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h1oi3t43Y5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2024

By our calendars, returning after Christmas 2024 would mean being back around next year’s Royal Rumble. And as anyone who’s watched much WWE can tell you, the Rumble marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania.

If Cena’s next run is indeed his last as an in-ring performer, a program that takes him to a final match at WrestleMania 41 sounds like something we’d be interested in. Maybe tie it into a chase for a record-setting 17th World title, perhaps even a Hall of Fame berth?

Let us know if you’re on board with any or all of that in the comments below.