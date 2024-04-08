Seth Rollins’ redemption was the other story of WrestleMania XL’s main event

As you’re no doubt aware, the story we’ve been hearing about since Cody Rhodes came back to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was finished last night (April 7) at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins was Cody’s opponent when he made his triumphant return to WWE in 2022, and was his rival for months afterwards. That’s one reason Rollins’ involvement in this last chapter of Rhodes’ story has been special, but Seth also had his own story to finish in Philadelphia this past weekend.

Cody’s story stretches farther into the past than that Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. It involved his first run in WWE, and goes all the way back to his father, Dusty Rhodes. We don’t get that far into the history books to find the beginnings of Rollins’ tale. But we do need to at least start with the June 2014 night when he turned on Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose (now again wrestling in AEW and elsewhere as Jon Moxley), blowing up one of the most successful faction in WWE history, The Shield.

The Architect/Visionary/Revolutionary referred to that moment himself when he pitched their team-up to Rhodes back in February. He offered to be Cody’s “shield” against Reigns’ new faction, The Bloodline. That set-up the deciding moment in last night’s match, when Roman chose revenge against Seth for a decade old betrayal rather than finishing his opponent and continuing his historic WWE Universal title reign.

"There is only one man on earth, who is uniquely suited to be your shield"@WWERollins knew it from the start ❤️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QeqgR5A4dL — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024

But as one of our best chroniclers of wrestling narratives points out, Rollins did something else in the promo. You should check out Mith GIFs Wrestling’s entire thread on this topic here (and follow them, too... especially if you’re a Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn fan), which hits the key points of the formation of The Tribal Chief character and how that played into WrestleMania’s closing scene — including Seth & Roman’s match at Royal Rumble ‘22 and Zayn turning on The Bloodline at last year’s Rumble.

These are the ones that are particularly revelatory with regards to Rollins’ arc, though:

So here's the other thing that Seth says to Cody that's important: he admits (for the first time?) that he's partially responsible for the creation of the paranoia and iron-fisted control of the Tribal Chief. pic.twitter.com/mbjRvJPuHT — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) April 8, 2024

At WrestleMania, when he shows up to the Shield music, in the Shield gear, with his chair, Roman takes him out instantly, instinctively. But Seth has achieved what he came to do: he's gotten himself and a chair into the ring. pic.twitter.com/QI1hcVLYx6 — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) April 8, 2024

He knows Roman will not be able to resist re-enacting that moment once more, this time as the aggressor. The Architect knows how to find the flaw in the foundation of the Bloodline and do what's necessary to bring down the monster he helped create. He was Cody's shield. pic.twitter.com/1vOHtxQkec — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) April 8, 2024

Mith’s read that Rollins was willing to get Superman Punch-ed in order to get into the ring with a chair while in his Shield gear is a generous one, but considering how meticulously plotted major moments of The Bloodline saga have been (down to Rollins falling onto the bottom rope last night the same way Roman did when Seth betrayed The Shield a decade ago), I buy it. As WWE’s tweet above demonstrates, Seth literally serving as Cody’s Shield was certainly deliberate — so whether his arrival was plotted out as part of his strategy or just a means to an end, it doesn’t detract from the brilliance of the finish.

Rollins sacrificed himself to end The Bloodline, something he’d come to realize he was responsible for. He also sacrificed his own World Heavyweight title reign to the cause, since the damage he suffered in a failed attempt to keep The Rock, Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso from getting involved during Night One’s main event limited him when defending his belt against Drew McIntyre to open Night Two.

It was after his loss to McIntyre that we saw something else from Seth. As is the case with so much of modern pro wrestling, there are real world parallels to the fictional journey we were taken on. Not long ago, Rollins was in a position not unlike the one Rhodes finds himself in now. Seth didn’t have a multi-year babyface push when he tried to become WWE’s top guy and public face, however (he was also trying to represent a stale product against a hot, cool one rather than the other way around, but that’s a whole ‘nother can of worms).

Whether you attribute it to factors like those or his being unsuited for the role at that point in his life and career, the fact is Rollins’ attempt at filling John Cena’s shoes went so poorly WWE turned him heel again. But now, it wasn’t just Seth’s character sacrificing for the greater good at WrestleMania XL. After doing the job for Drew, we saw an emotional Rollins telling the man who dethroned him, “you fucking deserve it man”.

Seth Rollins crying and telling Drew McIntyre “you fucking deserve it man” after Drew’s title win ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/vwCzsmQaBN — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) April 7, 2024

The man who WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque credits with making the company’s newest World championship a “workhorse title” also ceded the stage to Cody after his win.

"It's your time now baby." - Seth Rollins to Cody Rhodes#WrestleMania | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/4UfSWZwHk1 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 8, 2024

In and out of kayfabe, you can trace Seth’s story back even farther, to the end of his run as Ring of Honor’s Tyler Black or his reputation for being difficult in NXT.

Point is, Seth’s been on quite a journey — one that came to a gratifying conclusion at WrestleMania 40. It just didn’t get the same spotlight that’s Cody finishing his story did.

But given its themes, that’s fitting.