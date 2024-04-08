WWE is reportedly moving away from the term ‘sports entertainment’

It wasn’t the first time we’ve heard the words “pro wrestling” on WWE programming recently. With Vince McMahon holding less and less power at the company over the past couple years (down to, as WWE President Nick Khan said in a podcast interview last week, his current “zero, zero, zero” involvement in their business), the ban on that and other terms seems to have been lifted.

That was clear in Michael Cole’s latest excellent call*, this one following WrestleMania XL’s epic main event. Of new WWE Universal champion Cody Rhodes, Cole said:

“He left here disgruntled, heartbroken, to go create his own story. And Cody Rhodes came back here as a Superstar. Cody Rhodes came back here and did something that his father, one of the greatest of all-time — the American Dream Dusty Rhodes — could never accomplish. Cody Rhodes came back here and won the WWE championship. “Damnit, I love professional wrestling!”

Moments later, Cole’s partners Corey Graves and Pat McAfee would each use the once-verboten phrase. Graves declared that “pro wrestling is back”, to which McAfee would add “pro wrestling is beautiful”.

Coincidence? Apparently not. Both Fightful Select and Ibou, of WrestlingPurists report their sources tell them WWE is making an effort to leave “sports entertainment”, the term McMahon preferred in place of “pro wrestling”, behind.

Swearing, blood, and now “professional wrestling”? It really is a new era at WWE.