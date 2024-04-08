Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included WrestleMania 40, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: The Usos

Jey vs. Jimmy Uso was both the most disappointing and the worst match at WrestleMania 40. I don’t know who helped put this match together or why they thought a soulless battle of superkicks was what this match needed to be, but the end result was a complete flop, setting both stars back as singles wrestlers.

Stock Down #2: Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL had a rough weekend at WrestleMania, starting with Dakota Kai and the Kabuki Warriors (the women’s tag team champions) being handled with relative ease by the super babyface trio of Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair on Saturday, and then Bayley beating IYO SKY for the WWE women’s championship on Sunday.

Damage CTRL lost its top star (Bayley) during this storyline, so now that the women’s championship is also gone from the group, there is a decent chance they’ll be dropping down the card as WWE tries to build up other stars in the division like Cargill and Tiffany Stratton.

Stock Down #1: The Final Testament

Karrion Kross’ faction with Authors of Pain has only had one feud since forming back in January, and they officially lost that feud at WrestleMania so that WWE could pop the ‘Mania crowd with appearances by Bubba Ray Dudley and Snoop Dogg. Whether it’s Triple H or Vince McMahon running the show, this result continues Karrion’s pattern of losing nearly every important match he has in main roster WWE, which makes it impossible for him to rise up the card.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Sami Zayn

Zayn lived up to his reputation as the ultimate fan favorite underdog by ending GUNTHER’s historic reign as Intercontinental champion. They had the best match of the night on WrestleMania Saturday, and it’s pretty clear that Zayn will be well taken care of while Triple H is in charge of WWE creative.

Stock Up #2: The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day lost both sets of tag team titles at WrestleMania Saturday, but the group made up for that and then some when Damian Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Sunday to become the new world heavyweight champion. When you combine that result with Rhea Ripley retaining her women’s world championship with a clean win over Becky Lynch, as well the future of The Bloodline being uncertain now that The Tribal Chief has fallen, it looks like the door is wide open for The Judgment Day to become the most dominant faction in WWE.

Stock Up #1: Paul “Triple H” Levesque & Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes finished the story at WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Universal champion. Cody is the new face of WWE during a time when business is white hot, and Paul Levesque’s name was all over WWE’s programming this weekend to remind everyone that he’s the guy steering the ship into this new era where so many things are clicking at the highest level.

From Paul Heyman declaring he’s “a Paul Levesque guy” during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, to Stephanie McMahon giving her husband the big endorsement at the start of WrestleMania Sunday, to Cody Rhodes calling out Triple H to share the spotlight during his post-match celebration after the main event, it’s evident that Paul Levesque still plays the game better than anyone else in pro wrestling today.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?