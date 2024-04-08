Bad Bunny & CM Punk troll Drew McIntyre after Punk cost him the WWE World Heavyweight title

His on-screen and in-ring performance have been great, but Drew McIntyre’s run to winning the WWE World Heavyweight championship at WrestleMania XL was fueled by his savage, hilarious online work.

Fitting then that, after his title reign was swiftly ended by a CM Punk attack and a Damian Priest Money in the Bank cash-in...

...McIntyre himself took some lumps on social media.

One came from Punk himself. Branching out from his preferred internet medium of the Instagram Story to a full-blown ‘Gram, Punk called back to one of Drew’s viciously funny celebrations of his Royal Rumble injury with his own take on the meme:

DM Hunk also took fire from an unexpected source. Multi-hyphenate superstar Bad Bunny wasn’t at WrestleMania this weekend as he had been for 2021 and 2023’s editions, but he was watching. Bunny perfectly used McIntyre’s in-match post to hit him with this...

hope you had a good shift https://t.co/j8jpSrjxTD — Benito (@sanbenito) April 7, 2024

As we said at the top though, Drew’s pretty good at this. His own reaction to what happened last night (April 7) in Philadelphia was pretty darn perfect in its own right: