The last Vince McMahon TKO stock sale we may ever hear about

A filing today (April 8) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Vince McMahon recently sold more than 3.4 million shares of WWE parent company TKO Group’s across two transactions: $146.2 million worth to TKO majority owner Endeavor, and $165 million worth to TKO itself at a share price of $89.01.

They’re the fourth and fifth such sales McMahon’s executed since last November, most of which have come since his January resignation in the wake of sexual abuse allegations in a lawsuit filed against him and WWE by former employee Janel Grant. He’s made more than $1.5 billion in those sales.

Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, they reduce McMahon’s stake in TKO to 4.7%. Owning less than 5% is noteworthy, as that’s the threshold at which the SEC’s Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Rule requires reporting of stock sales for publicly traded companies.

TKO and the current WWE regime have worked to distance themselves from McMahon since Grant’s suit was filed. This could ensure a few less headlines linking them moving forward.