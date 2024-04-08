Triple H says it was great to have Stephanie McMahon ‘back home’ in WWE

At the start of Night Two of WrestleMania XL last night (April 7), Stephanie McMahon returned to the ring to welcome us to the show — and to praise her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

As he closed the night at the post-show press conference, Levesque returned the favor. He also spoke about the importance of the weekend — McMahon also accompanied him to Friday night’s Hall of Fame Ceremony — to the company’s former CEO:

Triple H on Stephanie McMahon: As much as anybody on the planet she belongs here and hopefully she knows that now. So, happy to have her back.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GspFo02Qgy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 8, 2024

“God damn, my wife looked good, right? She hadn’t lost a step... ”So great to have her back home. I get her home all the time, but to have her back here, to see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days, to see her confidence come back, and to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, all this business — it’s her home. And as much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here. And hopefully she knows that now. So, happy to have her back.”

Unspoken is what’s caused Stephanie to be away and apparently questioning her place at WWE. She’s twice left executive roles at the company since 2022 amidst her father Vince McMahon’s scandals: a leave of absence shortly before an investigation into his hush money payments went public two years ago and led to his brief “retirement”, and a resignation in January of last year when he engineered his return to power. Vince again left WWE & its parent company TKO this past January after his former assistant Janel Grant filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against him & WWE.

Much of WrestleMania XL weekend, including Stephanie’s promo on Sunday, seemed designed to make Triple H the person the public most closely associates with WWE rather than Vince.

There’s no indication that Stephanie is officially back with WWE or TKO in an official capacity.