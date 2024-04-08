Raw airs tonight (April 8) with a live show from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is the first episode of Raw during the four week build towards Backlash, which takes place on May 4 in France.

This is the start of a new era in WWE

Roman Reigns’ run as Universal champion lasted over 3.5 years, but it finally came to an end last night at WrestleMania 40. The era of the Tribal Chief is over now that Cody Rhodes is the new undisputed WWE Universal champion.

There are a ton of things Cody might want to talk about tonight on the Raw after WrestleMania, but Backlash is only four weeks away, so WWE needs to a new opponent for him pretty soon. That’s assuming part-timers Roman Reigns and The Rock won’t be around now that WrestleMania is behind us.

One man who Cody owes just about everything to is Seth Rollins. Seth came through on his word at WrestleMania, acting as Cody’s Shield in the main event and playing a key role in Roman’s downfall. Rollins sacrificed his body and his status as world heavyweight champion in order to make sure The Bloodline was vanquished. Perhaps Rhodes should repay him with a shot at the WWE Universal championship at Backlash? Maybe that’s jumping the gun a little bit.

The bottom line is that tonight’s Raw will have a very different feel to it, and not just because it’s the Raw after WrestleMania, where the live audience is guaranteed to be among the loudest of the year. WWE made it very clear over WrestleMania weekend that the old days of Vince McMahon running the show are long gone. Whether you want to call it the Paul Levesque Era, the Renaissance Era, or some other fancy name, when Cody walks out with that belt around his waist, we’ll see the opening chapter of a new story that WWE fans have every reason to be excited about.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Judgment Day rules Raw after WrestleMania, with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and new World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest leading the way. Backlash is coming up in just a few weeks, so now Priest has to prove that he belongs at the main event level by defending the belt against top stars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Is Finn Balor jealous of his stablemate at all, given Finn’s inability to win this belt last year?

- Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre must be livid after CM Punk played a role in ending his world title reign in under six minutes. I bet Drew has a Claymore or two ready to obliterate some poor sap tonight. As for CM, he looked like a guy who will be ready to get back in the ring sooner rather than later. Will he clarify the timetable for his in-ring return tonight?

- What’s going through the mind of Becky Lynch after Rhea Ripley beat her clean at WrestleMania?

- Sami Zayn is the new Intercontinental championship after ending GUNTHER’s historic reign at WrestleMania. Will GUNTHER come looking for a rematch, or is it time for him to move on to bigger and better titles in WWE? How soon will Chad Gable get a shot at the gold? Is Kevin Owens frustrated that his best friend walked out of WrestleMania as a champion but he did not?

- The undisputed WWE tag team championship was split at WrestleMania, and now the Raw tag team titles are held by The Miz & R-Truth. They better enjoy this run on top while they can, because it probably won’t last very long.

- Jey Uso defeated his twin brother at WrestleMania and can probably get back to chasing singles gold in WWE. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are his allies, so does that mean he’s coming for Damian Priest?

- Bronson Reed won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which might be the catalyst he needs to deliver on his word to make this his breakout year in WWE.

- Is Andrade now floating between Raw and SmackDown after entering the war between the LWO and Legado del Fantasma at WrestleMania? There might be a WWE Draft coming next month, for what it’s worth.

- Nia Jax and Liv Morgan are two of the bigger names in the women’s division who were left off the WrestleMania card. Will either of them have a chip on their shoulder on the Raw after WrestleMania after being overlooked by the top brass in WWE?

- What surprise returns or NXT call-ups might WWE have in store for the Raw after WrestleMania?

What will you be looking for on Raw?