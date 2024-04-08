Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman ditch The Rock after WrestleMania loss

On the now desolate shores of the Island of Relevancy, the once bustling streets lay empty as mournful winds whisper the tales of a fallen empire.

After 1,316 days atop WWE as its irrefutable king, the rule of Roman Reigns has ended.

At WrestleMania on Sunday, Cody Rhodes defeated Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion. The victory not only completed his quest to win the title that eluded his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, but also signaled the dawn of a potential new era in pro wrestling.

But as all eyes focused on the new champion, the former titleholder’s exit from the ring may have revealed a fractured relationship with The Bloodline, most notably with his cousin, The Rock.

As a dejected Roman Reigns made his way to the locker room, cameras caught him and his special counsel, Paul Heyman, walking several paces ahead of The Final Boss. Just before disappearing into the night, Heyman and Reigns stopped at the foot of the entryway and embraced before continuing their trek to the back. As for The Rock, he marched slowly behind the duo, head down at moments, turning around a few times to glimpse at the championship celebration for Rhodes.

With The Bloodline in shambles after Cyclone Cody wrecked their once peaceful village, how WWE proceeds with one of its most successful storylines remains to be seen as The Rock and Reigns appear to be taking a hiatus from WWE following its signature event.

According to ESPN, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, will jump right into making his next film — a biopic on former MMA star Mark Kerr titled The Smashing Machine — following this past weekend’s event. Regarding Reigns, the word around town is that he’ll be out of action until at least May. Last Saturday, Reigns’ health was a topic of discussion following night one of WrestleMania. However, the former Undisputed Champ assured everyone that his leukemia remained in remission.

With Reigns and Rock sidelined, The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are left to their own devices, though free agent Jacob Fatu, who is said to have officially signed with WWE, could join them. If true, might the introduction of Fatu come this week on WWE programming? If so, will his debut result in a violent exit for either The Rock, Reigns, or both men? And who will Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa side with?

On Sunday, Sikoa was barking orders at Reigns during his championship match with Rhodes, demanding Reigns to end Cody’s tale. Might that indicate that Sikoa is looking to step up from Tribal Heir to Tribal Chief?

With so many unresolved elements, The Bloodline storyline seems to have a long way to go. However, upcoming developments in this saga will not revolve around the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in their possession anytime soon.