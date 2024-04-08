WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 8, 2024) from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring all the fallout from the WrestleMania 40 extravaganza that went down this past weekend just down the street in the very same city.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes finally finished the story by dethroning Roman Reigns and becoming WWE champion. There is much to figure out on the heels of that. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins lost the world heavyweight championship to Drew McIntyre and then McIntyre lost it to Damian Priest via Money in the Bank contract cash in. Plus, new Raw tag team champions, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 8