MGP: WWE ushers in new ‘Era’ with Cody Rhodes as its quarterback

For so long now the conversation for many pro wrestling fans has centered around Roman Reigns and his historically dominant run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. About Cody Rhodes being screwed out of his moment at WrestleMania 39, and darn near having his redemption story chucked to the back burner this year.

Is Cody the guy? And if he’s not the guy, who is the guy? Who could possibly defeat the Tribal Chief if The American Nightmare were to fall short once again? Would we be staring down another year of Reigns as champion en route to the WrestleMania 41 main event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson envisioned happening this year in Philadelphia?

For the first time in 1,316 days those conversations have stopped. It’s over. Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story. In arguably the greatest main event spectacle in WrestleMania history, Rhodes bested Roman Reigns in Bloodline Rules to capture his first WWE Championship.

August 30, 2020 ushered in a new ‘Era of Relevancy’ for WWE. Payback gave us birth of the Tribal Chief after he aligned himself with now-WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and began his reign of terror as champion — elevating his family to new heights as the Bloodline ruled over all of WWE.

The list of Superstars that Reigns smashed, stacked and discarded over his nearly four year run is long and distinguished. It’s a list that includes Cody Rhodes.

After the stunning conclusion of WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that Roman Reigns was operating on a level clear and above anyone else in the locker room. The Game told us that someone was going to have to step up and knock him off the mountain. Someone was going to have to take the ball from him and run with it.

Cody Rhodes was not the guy at the time. He is now. The new franchise player for WWE, at a time when the company is aggressively forging ahead into its most profitable era of all time.

“He’s the right human being. He’s the right person,” Triple H said during the WrestleMania XL press conference last night (April 7). “He’s everything you want to believe in. He’s everything you want to see a group get behind and see fight. It’s all that. I’m just so happy for him.”

The hardest thing to do in pro wrestling today, according to Levesque, is to create a babyface who is truly liked and admired by nearly every wrestling fan across the board. Finding someone who is genuine, relatable and has a story that everyone is willing to buy.

Cody Rhodes fits the bill through and through. No manufacturing required. Just a manifestation of everything WWE wants to stand for in the years ahead.

“Look at his career and the things he’s done. He’s forged his own path. He has done it all. And it’s a testament to him and who he is as a person. He’s never quit. He’s never given up. When one road shut down, he went to another road. When that road shut down, he made his own God damn road. But all of ‘em, they led back here. To where his dream always was.”

As Cody Rhodes sat inside the interview room deep inside the halls of Lincoln Financial Field, his face told its own story. One of gratitude. One of relief. One of love. Love for his father, love for the fans and, of course, for the business of professional wrestling.

Harkening back to the football analogy he’s used many times before, Rhodes takes nothing for granted when it comes to being handed WWE’s playbook. He’s reached the end zone for the first time in his career but there’s still an entire game left to play.

Being in the main event and being the main event are two completely different things, Rhodes said to the room full of reporters Sunday night. He also acknowledged Roman Reigns’ championship run as the greatest in sports and entertainment. And while he may not completely agree with the Tribal Chief’s way of doing business, he still hopes to to be half the champion that Reigns was for WWE.

“One of the biggest fears I had was if I did finish the story, if I did win, I would have nothing left. That it would literally have taken everything I’ve ever done, every match I’ve ever been involved with, every partner I’ve ever had, every bit of me,” Cody Rhodes said. “I can tell you the moment Charles Robinson hit three, I knew I have everything left to give still. I have a whole ‘nother level. You heard the former champion say all the time, there are levels to this. I just leveled up.”

Rhodes’ journey to finishing the story was one that not only the fans bought into, but his peers. In the moments after Cody finally captured the championship that eluded his father Dusty throughout his Hall of Fame career, the people who were there alongside him the entire way swarmed the ring in celebration.

Sami Zayn and Randy Orton hoisted their new WWE Champion onto their shoulders in jubilation. CM Punk applauding from the corner of the ring with an exuberant smile on his face.

At the behest of Rhodes himself, Triple H eventually made his way down to the ring to share a moment with the first man Levesque ever personally choose to crown WWE Champion.

“Without getting emotional about it, I could feel his dad today. I really could. I could feel how proud he was. I could feel him looking down when I got in that ring with him. I could feel him out there with us. It was an incredible moment. Not just as a performance, an incredible moment for a human being. And [Cody] means a lot to me. He means a lot to everybody here. I’m proud of him. I’m happy for him. And I know he’s gonna do amazing stuff now on this run.”

The truly sad part of this story is that Cody was not able to hand over the WWE Championship to his father as he had dreamed of doing for so many years. He was, however, able to hand it over to his mother in the center of the ring with his friends and colleagues watching on with gleeful expressions and tears in their eyes.

Later on in the evening, Cody would reflect upon what he would say to Dusty if he were able to speak to him today.

“If I’m being honest. I think I want to say to him that I hope I lived up to your name and thank you for that name. And then I would say, sorry about the tattoo.”

Rhodes was far from the only talent to finish a story this weekend. Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Sami Zayn all delivered monumental and meaningful victories in a wave of satisfying storytelling and brilliantly planned out matches.

You could feel it all throughout the weekend. Change was in the chilly Philadelphia air.

Ever since the Endeavor sale and TKO merger became official last summer you could see the company slowly implementing its plan on WWE programming. The transformation from the old McMahon regime has been in the works for some time, but WrestleMania XL really felt like the coming out party for this new era of professional wrestling.

No matter what Paul Heyman, Stephanie McMahon or any of the performers in the back say, however, Triple H wants it to be known that he does not deserve all the credit. Saying Sunday night that there is no “Paul Levesque Era.”

“It’s not my era, it’s our era. When I say our, I mean everybody in WWE. The people that endured. The people that hung in there. The people that trusted. The people that over the last year, whatever it’s been, gave their sweat and tears to get to where we are. Because somewhere along the way, they trusted a process that led them to remembering how much fun this is. How much of a privilege it is for us to be able to do it.”

If this past weekend is any indication, this new era is going to be one of inclusion. Of representation. Levesque noted on Saturday that he doesn’t look at any one particular performer any differently than the next.

When in years past certain wrestlers may have been held back for their ideas, or how they look — perhaps even for their background or their belief system. Today’s Superstars can trust the process and know that if they prove they are good enough, nothing is going to stop them from achieving their dreams.

Damian Priest is a prime example. 10 years ago he was homeless. Today he stands tall as the first WWE World Champion of Puerto Rican descent in 50 years.

“Where we’re headed? I have no idea. This is a new era in the company. Everybody can feel it. Everybody can sense it. We’re on a rollercoaster man. We don’t know where we’re headed. But this ride, it’s gonna take a minute. We’re cooking right now,” Priest said in the post show press conference. “Everybody obviously likes the compare us to the Attitude Era and we’re doing some things the Attitude Era wouldn’t have dreamed of. And I’m proud to be one of the figureheads right now. With this [World Heavyweight Championship], I solidify myself as one of the people that we’re gonna be looking at to lead.”

For fans such as myself, the most exciting aspect of the future in WWE is the depth in its Women’s Division.

Saturday night served as a passing of the torch moment when Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain her World Championship and, similar to her Judgement Day stablemate, solidified her positioning at the top of the locker room.

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and many others. The future is bright and the future is now. But in a “not so fast” moment Sunday night, Bayley reminded the everyone that the veterans in the division are not quite ready to just hand over the reigns to the next generation.

The Role Model isn’t going anywhere. Charlotte Flair will be back from injury sooner rather than later. Becky Lynch has just reached her prime and despite her contract situation being up in the air, continues to prove that she’s an invaluable member of the roster that WWE should prioritize keeping around.

I haven’t even mentioned names like Liv Morgan, Nia Jax or Naomi. Or women that the company has barely scratched the surface of their potential with like Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, Candice LaRae and Zoey Stark. There’s no denying this division any more. They are not coming for a part, they are coming to take over.

“I felt the change as soon as I came back from my injury,” Bayley said after capturing the WWE Women’s Championship from IYO SKY Sunday night. “The first time at SummerSlam, in that locker room, I felt that it was different. And that was just being in Hunter’s presence. I felt everybody was excited for the future and had hope. And I think the fans have been feeling that too. You’re doing this with us, you know, coming along this ride. And even though there are disappointments and bumps, like not everything can be perfect, but that’s part of the journey and part of the story.”

Whether he wants to take credit for it being his era or not, it’s clear that Triple H has the complete backing of everyone in company. From Ari Emanuel to The Rock, to the stacked roster that Triple H has the daunting task of booking every single week.

It’s a good problem to have, but with the bevy talent at his disposal, I do not envy trying to find time for everyone on the shows. But as long as he’s having fun, Triple H will continue to give his best effort and strive to put on the most entertaining show he can for both the fans and the performers.

“When the signature was playing tonight... I picked up my head said, ‘Biggest thing we want to remember tonight, everybody have fun. Enjoy this.’ If this is fun, everybody loves it. If we’re having fun making it, you’re gonna have fun watching it. That’s what I believe.”

