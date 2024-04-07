What was ‘Match of the Night’ at WrestleMania 40 night two?

WWE has put a bow tie around the second night of its WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view (PPV) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., April 7, 2024) with Cody Rhodes finally finishing the story by pinning Roman Reigns to win the WWE championship.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins to win the world heavyweight championship only for Damian Priest to immediately cash in the Money in the Bank contract to take it from him, LA Knight scored a win in his WrestleMania debut, Logan Paul used IShowSpeed to help him remain United States champion, Bayley get revenge on Iyo Sky to become the new women’s champion, and more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!