As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sun., April 7, 2024) WrestleMania 40 premium live event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chief Content Officer Triple H and “a collection of Superstars” will answer questions and break down night two of this year’s edition of the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

The event ended with Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story, winning the WWE championship from Roman Reigns in a wild main event showcase for the ages. The show also saw Drew McIntyre finally win the world heavyweight championship in front of paying fans, only for Damian Priest to surprise everyone and cash in the Money in the Bank contract to take it for himself. Elsewhere, LA Knight scored a win in his WrestleMania debut, IShowSpeed show up to help Logan Paul remain United States champion, Bayley win the women’s championship, and much more.

