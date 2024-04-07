WWE’s next trip to Saudi Arabia will include an episode of SmackDown, King & Queen of the Ring

Rumors and reports started getting around just the other day that WWE will make its return to Saudi Arabia in May. WWE confirmed that talk during the WrestleMania 40 night two broadcast in Philadelphia, revealing the promotion will indeed be headed back across the world at the end of next month.

But not just for a premium live event.

BREAKING: #SmackDown and WWE King & Queen of the Ring will be LIVE from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia!



MAY 24 & MAY 25 pic.twitter.com/DL1ymu2DVN — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024

Indeed, instead of taping Friday Night SmackDown that week to account for travel time, WWE will simply leave a bit earlier and do an episode in Saudi Arabia. The next evening will play host to the next King & Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Both shows will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah.

This will be the first time an episode of WWE television will be taped in Saudi Arabia. There were plans to do a King & Queen of the Ring event in 2023 but those plans were altered at the last minute to become Night of Champions, in celebration of Roman Reigns reaching 1000 days as champion.