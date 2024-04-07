Stephanie McMahon opens night two of WrestleMania

At their Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday night, we saw Stephanie McMahon on WWE programming for the first time since her resignation from the company in January 2023.

We didn’t have to wait long for another appearance. After The War & The Treaty’s rendition of “God Bless America” on Sun., April 7 in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, Samantha Irvin introduced the Billion Dollar Princess to officially welcome us to night two of WrestleMania XL.

Stephanie reflected on the fact she’s been at every WrestleMania since the first one back in 1985, which is noteworthy in part because this year’s is the first her father Vince has ever missed after his resignation this January in the wake of Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against him and the company he grew into a global brand (Vince McMahon denies all allegations against him in Grant’s suit). In fact,

The last time we saw Steph in a WWE ring, she was leading “Thank You, Vince” chants on SmackDown in the wake of her father’s earlier resignation during his 2022 hush money scandal. Her appearance tonight was part of a weekend long push by the company to establish her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as the person the public associates with WWE’s creative efforts rather than her father. Steph became the latest person to refer to the current, very popular, very profitable stretch as either “The Triple H Era” or “The Paul Levesque Era”.

Then she kicked things off with Trips’ iconic D-X intro...

Are you ready for more regular Stephanie McMahon appearances in WWE? How about for The Triple H Era?

Let us know in the comments below, and get complete WrestleMania XL Night Two results and coverage of the entire card right here.