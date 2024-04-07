Their feud’s been simmering on SmackDown for weeks, but the Philadelphia Street Fight between Karrion Kross’ The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley’s The Pride was a late addition to the WrestleMania XL card. Maybe that’s because it took a while to arrange for the involvement of a couple WWE Hall of Famers.

Rumors hit the afternoon before Sun., April 7’s Night Two that Snoop Dogg would be on commentary for this one at Lincoln Financial Field. Sure enough, not long after the shocking ending of the opener, “Gin & Juice” hit the speakers (and it turns out, in a ‘Mania that’s been licensed to the gills, the match was sponsored by Snoop’s pre-made Gin & Juice canned cocktails).

That wasn’t all.

I didn’t see any reports that Bubba Ray Dudley would referee the war between Kross and Lashley’s teams, but given the weekend’s been a celebration of ECW since Paul Heyman’s Hall of Fame induction, it made sense in an anything goes match.

Things got extreme early. Kross and Akam & Rezar of AOP dominated the early going, laying out Lashley and Street Profits’ Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins with kendo sticks. The groups’ ladies got involved when B-Fab saved the Profits from being pinned, only to get into it with Kross’ wife Scarlett.

Ford turned the ride for The Pride with a heartstopping dive to the outside. Scarlett saved her husband from a Hurt Lock, then The Final Testament’s manager Paul Ellering (another Hall of Famer, and this one making his WrestleMania debut) got involved as she & B-Fab went through a table.

Madness was the name of the game, and Dudley got involved when Kross was unhappy with the speed of his three count. He then coached the Profits through the “Wassup” headbutt spot he & D-Von used to do...

...then helped call for the tables. The first attempt to win with wood wasn’t too smooth, but they were more successful on a follow-up attempt, leading to an in-ring celebration with Snoop & Bubba Ray for The Pride.

