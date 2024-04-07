The remarkable rise of LA Knight brought him to WrestleMania XL, and a night two clash with two-time WWE champion AJ Styles.

Knight & Styles have brawled everywhere leading up to tonight (April 7) in Philadelphia, from Styles’ house to ‘Mania press row. They didn’t wait long to get into in Lincoln Financial Field — although they did pause to make sure we knew that LA & the match are sponsored by Slim Jim, and to give us a taste of AJ’s new heel entrance music.

His new tune seemed to give the Phenomenal One a boost, as he started this one hot. The Megastar fought his way back into it as the Philly crowd chanted LA’s Slammy-winning catchphrase. Back and forth this one went, with AJ targeting Knight’s knee and forcing LA to get desperate. Pulling up the mat on the floor backfired when Styles dropped him back-first onto it, but did allow for a dramatic moment as Knight barely broke referee Dan Engler’s ten count.

Knight got his knees up on a springboard 450 attempt, and managed to evade a couple attempts at a Phenomenal Forearm. He thwarted that last move one final time by crotching Styles, and used that to hit his own BFT finisher.

The Megastar won his ‘Mania debut, and his Phenomenal dance partner ensured he did so in the best match possible.

Get complete WrestleMania XL Night Two results and coverage of the entire card right here.