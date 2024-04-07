Cody Rhodes finishes the story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes finished the story.

The main event of WrestleMania 40 tonight (Sun., April 7, 2024) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania saw Roman Reigns pinned to lose the WWE Universal title after some 1,316 days as champion, a historic run in the modern age.

And Cody Rhodes is the new WWE champion, the first time a member of the Rhodes’ family could say as much. The American Nightmare achieved the American Dream, and he delivered the belt to Mama Rhodes right there in the ring.

The match was littered with moments, plenty of callbacks to the past, and both men pulling out all the stops, including each man using the other’s signature moves and finishers. There was, of course, liberal interference, all of it its own callback to what Roman has needed to remain The Tribal Chief for all this time.

First, Jimmy Uso arrived to help out, and Jey Uso was right behind him to even the odds by taking him off the stage.

Next, Solo Sikoa showed up in the nick of time to again save Reigns only for none other than John Cena to make his return to even the odds once more.

Before Cena could even get out, The Rock made his presence felt for a showdown with his former rival. But he ate a Rock Bottom right away and was taken out.

Next up, Seth Rollins tried to come from behind as his old Shield character, but Reigns managed to take him down with a Superman punch first.

Then, the gong and the lights went out.

And Undertaker was there in the ring when they came back up.

CHOKE SLAM to The Rock!

Lights out again, both Undertaker and The Rock gone when they came back up.

Rollins was still in, and Reigns gave him a chair shot to the back, payback for all those years ago in The Shield.

And that left just Reigns and Rhodes.

One Cross Rhodes.

Two.

Three.

The count.

One.

Two.

Three.

It was finally over.

Roman Reigns has been dethroned.

Cody Rhodes is the WWE champion.

Get complete WrestleMania 40 results and coverage of every match on the card by clicking here.