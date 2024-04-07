WrestleMania 40 results: Bayley wins the women’s championship

Bayley won the Royal Rumble in record breaking fashion, and then had her entire team turn against her, kicking her out of Damage CTRL, the group she founded. It led to a deeply personal story whereby she chose to challenge Iyo Sky for her women’s championship at tonight’s (Sun., April 7, 2024) WrestleMania 40 premium live event at Lincoln, Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

They weren’t given an enviable position, as they were the last match before the highly anticipated main event. But they gave it their all and had the crowd invested enough that quite a few folks within it were dusting off an old chant for Bayley from the NXT days.

We want some Bayley indeed.

Sky was strong, and Bayley had to battle through adversity, but eventually she hit the Rose Plant not once but twice to score the pinfall, making her the new women’s champion.

The rest of Damage CTRL, for whatever it’s worth, were nowhere to be found.

