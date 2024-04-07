PRIME. PRIME. Also, PRIME. Everything is PRIME, all the time when it comes to Logan Paul, which was once again the case when it came time for his match at tonight’s (Sun., April 7, 2024) WrestleMania 40 premium live event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He literally entered sitting on a PRIME cannon in the back of a PRIME truck to a ring that had the PRIME logo dead center of the mat.

Meanwhile, the actual match, a United States championship showdown against both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, had a story about everyone hating Paul and wanting to take his title from him but also teasing out whether or not Orton and Owens could possibly get along forever.

Spoiler: they could not.

It was going great early on, the two of them combining forces to put a beating on Paul right in front of the PRIME mascot and his hydration station. The truce ended quickly, though, when Orton went for a sneaky RKO and they just agreed to duke it out as they inevitably would have had to anyway.

Streamer IShowSpeed was revealed to be the guy in the PRIME mascot suit. He pushed Orton, leading to Randy getting stiff with him and hitting him with an RKO on the announcer’s table, which didn’t break.

When the dust settled, Orton hit Owens with an RKO and appeared to have the match won but Paul ran in just in time to send him out so he could hit the frog splash to score the pinfall to retain the U.S. title.

