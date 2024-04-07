The second night of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, kicked off this evening (Sun., April 7, 2024) with Seth Rollins putting the world heavyweight championship on the line against Drew McIntyre not even 24 hours removed from losing to The Rock & Roman Reigns in a tag team match in the main event of night one. As McIntyre put it, this would be the easiest money he’s ever made.

It would also be achieving a dream of his own, getting his big championship winning moment in front of paying fans to appreciate it.

He sure got it.

For a moment, at least.

The match started with a Claymore Kick and the tease of a squash but Rollins managed to kick out. DM Hunk went about doing what he does, working Seth over and then taking a phone from his wife ringside and tweeting the following:

Bored at work. LOL! — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 7, 2024

This guy rules.

They quickly went into spamming finishers, teasing out both results. Rollins must have hit the Stomp four or five times, including once on the announcer’s table on the outside. When he got McIntyre back in the ring, he walked right into yet another Claymore, one of the many throughout the match.

Seth all but asked for another, and this time Drew put some stank on it.

And that’s what got the three count.

He really did it.

Rollins, sporting a shiner on his eye, turned with tears in his eyes and seemed to tell McIntyre “you deserve it” before walking away.

Naturally, McIntyre was sure to go ringside to confront Punk, telling him if they get in the ring together he’ll end his career. He even hit him with a “suck it,” which was enough for Punk to take his legs out from under him, rip the brace off his arm, and blast McIntyre with it.

Then he blew a kiss to McIntyre’s wife, just for Damian Priest’s music to hit. He cashed in the Money in the Bank contract, and wouldn’t you know it, he went and won the damn title while Punk looked on laughing.

Holy shit.

