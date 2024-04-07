Roman Reigns says his leukemia is still in remission

Roman Reigns, who has been battling leukemia since 2007, said that he’s still in remission during a press conference following night one of WrestleMania on Saturday.

While Reigns’ future following WWE’s signature event is in question, announcer Pat McAfee raised concerns about Reigns’ health during Saturday’s broadcast by mentioning his battle with leukemia. It was unclear if McAfee had inside knowledge or was referring to Reigns’ ongoing struggle. Reigns clarified his status during the post-show press conference, where he assured everyone that he was fine but still treating his illness with medication.

“I’m still on oral chemotherapy,” said Reigns. “It’s a medication that I’m going to have to remain on my entire life, most likely. So yeah, that’s just a part of my personal battle.”

Despite his treatment, Reigns said he’s still able to perform, which he added is a sign that his disease is “at bay, so we’re good.”

During his A&E documentary last Sunday, Reigns revealed that he is still on medication for his cancer, which he first learned about during his brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007.

“It was the very first day of rookie camp. We started out and went and did our physicals, which included blood work. As I was walking out, there were two trainers there to, pretty much, intercept me. So that’s where we went into the rabbit hole to find out the diagnosis of CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), which is a form of leukemia, which is cancer of the blood.”

Reigns’ leukemia initially went into remission two years after being diagnosed during the Vikings’ physical. However, it returned in 2018 during his first reign as WWE’s Universal Champion. Reigns then relinquished the title in an emotional Raw promo before taking leave for treatment. He made a return to action a little over four months later.

On Saturday, Reigns appeared in peak condition as he and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the night one main event of WWE’s two-day extravaganza. He was also in rare form during Saturday’s post-WrestleMania press conference, where he had someone ejected for booing him at the presser, perhaps another sign that The Tribal Chief is doing just fine.