It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at WrestleMania 40, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

Night two of WrestleMania 40 takes place tonight (Sun., Apr. 7) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main card begins at 7 pm ET live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch the show on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

WWE has announced six different segments for the main card of this event. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these six segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre IYO SKY vs. Bayley Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens LA Knight vs. AJ Styles Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

Main event & Opening match

Like yesterday, the main event of tonight’s card is obvious; it will be Cody Rhodes trying to end Roman’s reign as WWE Universal champion.

With only six matches on the lineup, the opening match needs to be one of the other championship matches. I think it makes the most sense to kick off with Seth Rollins losing the world heavyweight championship. Right away, it establishes the cost of his tag team loss with Cody last night. By showing how Drew McIntyre was right all along about Seth’s downfall being related to fighting against The Bloodline, it keeps the thought in the viewer’s mind for the rest of the show about how stacked things really are against Cody in the main event.

It also means that CM Punk’s entrance (as special guest commentator) will be one of the first things on the show, and that’s a pretty great way to get the crowd hyped up at the start.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 6: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

Everything else

Following a major match in Segment 1, Segment 2 should be one of the least important matches of the night. That means either Lashley or Knight. Might as well get Lashley out of the way here since the street fight is essentially an afterthought on this card.

I’ll go with Styles vs. Knight in Segment 3, so that the end of the night will be the final three championship matches.

I expect that Bayley is going to win the WWE women’s championship and Logan Paul will retain his US belt. This effects my decision on match order, because I don’t want to do the two big babyface title wins back-to-back at the very end of the show, ruling out Bayley for Segment 5. That means she goes in Segment 4, and the YouTube douchebag is in Segment 5.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at WrestleMania 40 night two, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (18 minutes)

Segment 2: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. The Final Testament (11)

Segment 3: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (13)

Segment 4: IYO SKY vs. Bayley (16)

Segment 5: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (17)

Segment 6: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (37)

For those who are curious, the reported internal match order for this card as of one week ago has Logan Paul in Segment 4 and Bayley in Segment 5, with everything else being the same as what I have listed above.

That’s my prediction for the match order at WrestleMania 40 night two. What’s yours?