Triple H addresses Brock Lesnar’s WWE status: ‘He’s not gone’

We haven’t heard from Brock Lesnar since he was named in the sex trafficking lawsuit brought against Vince McMahon that directly led to his final ouster from WWE. There were reports earlier this year that he was slated for the Royal Rumble but was ultimately pulled in favor of Bron Breakker due to the aforementioned lawsuit.

We haven’t had any kind of confirmation on any of that from anyone at WWE, however, and Lesnar’s status with the company moving forward has been unclear. That’s no longer the case thanks to Brandon Thurston outright asking Triple H about it at the WrestleMania 40 night one post-show press conference.

Indeed, Thurston asked if he was slated for the Rumble and for any update on his status.

The response:

“At one point there was a conversation with Brock about Royal Rumble quite a long time ago. Right now Brock is home being Brock, and we’ll see where that leads to from here. The status is the same as it’s been before. Brock is not gone from WWE, he’s just home being Brock.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be used moving forward, or certainly anytime soon, but it also doesn’t shut the door on it.