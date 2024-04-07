WrestleMania 40 highlights & fallout videos: Night one

The first night of WrestleMania 40 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is in the books and it was one hell of an evening for WWE. We’ve got two new tag team champions, GUNTHER’s record breaking Intercontinental title reign is over, The Rock & Roman Reigns stood tall to close the show, Jason Kelce made a special appearance and got physically involved, and so much more.
If you missed anything from the big night, here’s a handy dandy playlist of all the night’s highlights and fallout videos:
- WWE’s out-of-this-world signature
- Meek Mill gets us ready for WrestleMania
- Paul “Triple H” Levesque ushers in a new era
- Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
- Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder match
- The Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under become champions
- Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson help Rey Mysterio and Andrade
- Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
- GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn
- Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns
- Rhea Ripley is still on top
- Grayson Waller and Austin Theory celebrate with a shoey
- Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson look back on WrestleMania surprise
- Jey Uso still loves his brother
- Awesome Truth are moment makers
Loading comments...