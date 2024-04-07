WrestleMania 40 highlights & fallout videos: Night one

The first night of WrestleMania 40 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is in the books and it was one hell of an evening for WWE. We’ve got two new tag team champions, GUNTHER’s record breaking Intercontinental title reign is over, The Rock & Roman Reigns stood tall to close the show, Jason Kelce made a special appearance and got physically involved, and so much more.

If you missed anything from the big night, here’s a handy dandy playlist of all the night’s highlights and fallout videos: