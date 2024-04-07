The Cody Rhodes era is seemingly upon us

After the events of night one of WrestleMania on Saturday, Cody Rhodes finds himself in a make-or-break scenario reminiscent of sports teams on the edge of playoff elimination.

For the second year in a row, Rhodes lost in the main event of WWE’s marquee event after being pinned by The Rock in a tag team match involving Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. As a result, Rhodes’ championship match with Reigns on WrestleMania Sunday will be under Bloodline Rules, favoring the champion Reigns. But unless WWE intends to kill off its beloved crowd favorite, Rhodes leaving WrestleMania weekend as the Undisputed Universal Champion seems as guaranteed as Monday following Sunday.

While Rhodes’ loss on Saturday may not spell the end of his story, it sets the stage for a potentially dramatic conclusion. However, if he fails to defeat Reigns on Sunday, like a fighter after multiple unsuccessful title bids, it could be some time before fans consider The American Nightmare a credible challenger again, if ever.

However, in the controlled environment of pro wrestling, Rhodes and his supporters are poised for a satisfying ending and a brighter future. WWE has spent much time developing and presenting Rhodes since his return to the company in 2022 and recently re-signed him to a new deal. That would indicate that WWE plans on being in the Cody Rhodes business for some time.

And a win for Rhodes could set the stage for a potential blockbuster sequel with The Rock in a one-on-one setting. The tension between the two wrestlers leading up to WrestleMania drew significant interest, and the outcome on Saturday leaves the door open to revisit such an encounter.

When asked about future matches, The Rock hinted at the possibility, saying, “There might be. I can’t elaborate that much on that, but there might be. I love what I do, and I love our business. I was born into our business, as you guys know. So, we’ll see.”

But perhaps the most significant sign that change may be coming is evident in the stipulation for Sunday’s showdown between Rhodes and Reigns.

Historically, matches meant to favor one side often lead to victory for the other. Reigns, known for bending the rules, is now in an environment where traditional rules don’t apply, making his victory a safe bet. By placing Rhodes in an unwinnable situation, WWE is telling the classic hero’s tale that showcases his resilience and determination, which should bolster his position in the eyes of wrestling fans.

Therefore, considering the stakes and Rhodes’ history of setbacks, which have both impeded his progress and led him to this pivotal moment, a third WrestleMania loss in successive years would severely damage his character and WWE’s investment in his persona, an improbable strategy by the sports entertainment giant.

And so, for better or worse, the era of Cody Rhodes seems to be on the horizon. It’s a crucial moment, but success appears within reach as The Nightmare stands on the brink of realizing his dream.