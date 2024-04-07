The Rock plays coy on working more matches after WrestleMania 40

The Rock wrestled his first match in something like eight years in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and you know what? He looked pretty damn good in that match. He didn’t appear to suffer any injuries — an issue in prior comeback matches — and looked to be in fantastic shape.

Obviously the future of The Bloodline, and Roman Reigns, and even WWE is up in the air until the result of night two is in but folks are already looking to the future of Rocky in the ring. He was asked about as much at the post-show press conference and played coy on it.

When our old friend Marc Raimondi of ESPN asked if there are more big matches coming in the future, Rock said:

“There might be. I can’t elaborate that much on that but there might be. I love what I do and I love our business, I was born into our business as you guys know, so. We’ll see.”

It would seem obvious that with as good as he looked and as much money is on the table to be made by going back to the original plan of doing the match with Reigns that Rock will indeed be having big matches in the future. He later said he wants this “Final Boss” character to continue.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

And, hey, perhaps a surprise tomorrow night will give us a big hint towards when that may be.