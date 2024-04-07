Roman Reigns had someone kicked out of the WrestleMania press conference for booing him

Roman Reigns and his tag partner The Rock picked up a big win in the main event of WrestleMania XL’s Night One, but he wasn’t in a celebratory mood when he hit the post-show press conference with his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Heyman set the tone, scolding Chris Van Vliet for directing a question to him when emcee Byron Saxton asked for questions for the WWE Universal champion. Reigns rejected Van Vliet’s follow-up, then picked out the media member he wanted to hear from next. That unidentified person started out the way Heyman told people to address his Tribal Chief, which led to Roman instructing everyone in the room to acknowledge him. One woman booed, so the champ made her leave before he would continue.

It was an awkward but powerful moment. Check it out:

The Tribal Chief is NOT messing around.@WWERomanReigns just kicked a reporter out of the #WrestleMania XL Press Conference! pic.twitter.com/4mtt7B5PXG — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

The booted “reporter” was never identified either, so it’s possible she was planted for this moment. But given the mix of journalists and content creators who make up pro wrestling “press conferences”, it wouldn’t be surprising if this was legitimate.

What it definitely was was a great performance by Reigns, who stayed in character throughout even when answering non-kayfabe questions about living with leukemia.

You can watch the entire WrestleMania XL Night One Press Conference here.