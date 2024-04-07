WrestleMania 40 recap & reactions (Night one): What a cliffhanger

Putting WrestleMania on two nights provides a unique storytelling advantage that, until WrestleMania XL, WWE never utilized: the cliffhanger.

Putting the heroes in jeopardy and upping their individual ante while the villains look triumphant for, if only a brief moment, is a tried and true mechanism. It’s what kept audiences going back to movie theaters during the 30s, 40s, and 50s when serials aired before full-length features, and it’s what kept me coming back to the Batman tv show when I watched reruns in the ‘90s. “Same Bat time, same Bat channel” holds a special place in my heart. The Joker, Riddler, or yes, even Egghead, put Batman and Robin in seemingly unbreakable situations filled with more tension than a burnt steak.

This thing between Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock set itself up beautifully for a cliffhanger. Cody and Seth put a lot on the line here. If they win, then that makes their Sundays a bit easier. But if they lose? Whew, yeah, then it’s harder than Chinese Checkers. Thankfully for everyone involved, specifically the audience, they not only lost but walked out of Lincoln Financial Field with their respective confidence on life support. Oh and in Seth’s case, he can barely walk.

Let’s start at the top. After the pomp and circumstance, which included The Rock shouting out his old Adidas sweatpants, Roman started with Seth. Obviously the history between these two needs no rehash, but it’s always fun seeing their mannerisms when they face each other. Seth looks amused while Roman looks like a kid forced to do homework. He’s constantly annoyed and even when he’s winning, Seth still gets under his skin.

Eventually Seth tagged in Cody, which led to a nice test of strength between he and Roman. I liked that old school touch to a match that quickly became anything but traditional. Once The Rock tagged in and the match spilled outside, that’s when it really got going. Roman and Cody battled up the ramp while Rock and Seth took it through the crowd. We even got a crazy moment where Seth downed some Prime and spit it The Rock while both men stood not more than two feet from Rocky’s mom. Bless that woman for getting some of Seth’s mist on her and no selling it.

Look, this was never going to be a straight up wrestling match. The Rock’s last time in the ring came in 2016, which feels like eons ago at this point. Plus the brawling and lawlessness befits the feud to this point. These teams really don’t like each other, so “let them fight” felt like the best move. They even found a nice in-universe reason for it when Rock told the ref not to DQ or count him out if he likes his job. I’m using very different words than the Final Boss, but you get the point.

Once all four men found their way back to the ring, Seth had Rock on his heels. That’s when he took a bit too much time gloating and paid the price. Roman, out of nowhere, swiped Seth’s injured knee right from under him. Seth gambled with this match and everything Drew McIntyre predicted came true. From that point on, Rock & Roman saw a big red bullseye on his knee. Seth never recovered and wrestled the rest of the almost hour-long bout on one leg.

Even when he hit big moves, like the Curb Stomp on Rock or a Splash on Roman, he screamed in agony. Adding insult to injury, Rock even hit Seth with a blatant low blow and dared the ref to do something about it. I don’t know if this was planned or an audible on his part, but the ref apologized to Cody. That showed just what type of power Seth & Cody faced. How do you beat cats who control almost everything about the fight? I guess the answer is you don’t, but we’ll get there.

After Seth showed a little hope with a quick Enziguri to Rock’s head, that momentum caved like the ‘90s Buffalo Bills. Much like the last Monday Night Raw, Rock & Roman proved multiple steps ahead of their competition for most of the match. Seth & Cody definitely shined at times and truly dished it out, but The Bloodline always blunted their momentum with something. Just when it looked like Seth might tag in Cody, Roman pulled Cody off the apron, thus leaving Seth vulnerable, which is when Rock applied his (still awful looking) Sharpshooter. Aesthetics aside, it’s still a punishing move on someone with knee and back problems. Again, brilliantly paced and purposeful moves that told their own story.

This all led to another Cody and Roman battle where Roman bled. I don’t know if it was a cut or a busted nose, but the man saw his own blood and then saw red. Like Ben Stiller’s character, nobody makes Roman bleed his own blood, so he went for his second spear attempt, which Seth countered. After hell broke loose again (it did that a lot in this match), a bloody nose Roman went for another spear on Cody. Seth found enough speed in his one leg to push Cody out the way, causing Roman to miss and hit his cousin instead.

I thought this might be the time where they show a little dissension between the two, especially with Rock selling it like he got shot in the abdomen with a sniper rifle’s bullet. And that came after Cody played possum and broke up Rock’s first People’s Elbow attempt.

Things didn’t look good for the bad guys at all. This match produced natural ebbs and flows I appreciated. Even though Rocky & Roman always looked one step ahead, they never dominated the proceedings. Seth & Cody put them in jeopardy more than enough times, and even got the win stolen from them on a couple occasions.

The close calls, the cheating, the violence, and the attacks on Seth’s knee all led to the finale. Now, before I get there, I must mention Rock’s weight belt. With Cody’s mom sitting ringside, Rocky often yelled at her. She’s a Rhodes so obviously she yelled back despite Rock telling her the only thing missing from the belt are her tears. With the belt introduced not the conversation, it has to make big appearance, right?

When chaos ensued during the third act, Cody reversed Rock’s Rock Bottom with one of his own. He slammed Rocky through the commentary table right before Roman speared Seth through the barricade and possibly into the arena across the street from the Linc. Cody, all by his lonesome, fought like he usually does. He took Roman to the brink with not one, but two Cross Rhodes. He went for a third but once again, Rock & Roman just thought quicker. Rocky slapped Cody on his back with that belt, which put Roman in prime position for a spear. Roman tagged in his cousin, Rocky hit Cody with the Rock Bottom, then finished it with the People’s Elbow.

And just like that, it’s Bloodline Rules on Night Two. Cody looked heartbroken, Seth was basically a pile of bones, and the bad guys walked out with their heads high. Cody’s confidence is shook while Seth’s body is betraying him right before he faces a man who calls himself a psychopath.

That is a cliffhanger.

I loved this match. I don’t know how else to say it. It set up night two perfectly with two incredible hooks: How will Cody defeat the entire Bloodline, and how can Seth defeat Drew on one leg and a bad back?

Tune in next time. Same Bat time. Same Bat streaming network.

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley was a war of attrition. It started with the usual trash talk between champion and challenger, then Becky went in like a woman sick with Strep Throat hoping to end the match quickly. I say that because Becky actually had Strep throughout the week, which commentary mentioned several times.

This was the perfect version of Becky for this match, diagnosis aside. Going back to the genesis of this feud, Becky said she needed to prove something to herself. All that aggression, including going for an early pinfall after a tornado DDT, taking the match outside the ring, and nailing Rhea with a Becksploder into the barricade spoke to that desperation. Even Becky working Rhea’s arm early sort of implied she knew that punishing the Eradicator was the best move.

But no championship match is that easy. Especially when said match involves Rhea. The minute Becky changed stategy and took it to the top rope, that provided the champ an opening. After a quick flurry of offense, Becky still found her way back on top and slapped on a Dis-Arm-Her. That was Becky’s go to move for the match, doing her best to make the champ submit to her. It’s an interesting story beat that not only showed that aforementioned desperation, but Rhea’s determination. One of the reasons that Lincoln Field crowd chanted for Mami is her relentlessness. Once she broke out of the Dis-Arm-Her, she slapped Becky into her own Prism Trap, then a body scissors.

Like I said, a war of attrition. Both women spent time dissecting each other, either for a submission or prepping for their respective finishing moves.

And all that worked beautifully. Becky struck first with the Manhandle Slam but, duh, Rhea kicked out. That sent Becky into shock. Shortly thereafter, Becky survived the Riptide, which crushed Rhea’ soul. Not only did Becky kick out of a pin but it was a stacked pin. At least that’s how it looked. But the champ learned from that. After Rhea went for a Frog Splash that didn’t get the 1-2-3-, she and Becky battled in the corner. Rhea pummeled the challenger, then hit her with a Riptide onto the turnbuckle. Then hit her with another Riptide on principle.

That was all she wrote. Becky sat distraught while Rhea, once again, left a big event victorious. Rhea simply outlasted Becky, who had nothin left to give.

Fantastic opening match with huge stakes and plenty of drama.

B-Sides

I have nothing positive to say about Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. They’re Eagles, I’m a Giants fan, so my thoughts and feelings should stay quiet.

I will say that it was a weird spot for them. They showed up during Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dirty Dom. By this point, the entire match broke down into utter chaos. After rolling with a standard tag match between the good guys and the bad guys, everything caught fire when Elektra Lopez got on the apron and stuck her nose where it didn’t belong. That prompted Zelina Vega to go to the top rope and hit a Moonsault on Ms. Lopez on the ring floor. That inspired Joaquin Wilde to live out his namesake and call for a slingshot off the ropes that shot him no less than 25 feet up the ramp. I’m probably exaggerating a bit but hey, it’s WrestleMania.

Then that turning point came when Santos told Dom to get a chair and bash in Rey’s brains. I actually really like that moment because it showed just how poisoned their relationship is right now. Santos said that with all his chest.

When Dom went for the chairs, that’s when the Eagles boys struck. At this point, I’ll let that video up top do the talking because...they’re Eagles.

Rey & Andrade got the W, celebrated in the ring, and left the crowd happy. Good triumphed over evil at the biggest show of the year, possibly putting an end to this war between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma. I don’t like Santos getting pinned here but the outside interference from the two offensive linemen gives him an out.

Shoutout to Dom for paying homage to La Parka! He might be a dirtbag but he’s got taste.

Well, this was weird. Like really weird. The Battle of the Usos barely lasted long enough for either brother to get a lather. Jey and Jimmy got maybe 10 minutes for a match that felt like an appetizer for something later down the line.

That said, I appreciated the drama we did get. After exchanging superkicks, Jey took control and nailed his brother with kick after kick until Jimmy laid prone in the corner. And between kicks, Jey vacillated between anger and regret. He clearly didn’t want to do this and Jimmy sold it all perfectly. He looked very beat down to the point of looking pathetic.

That culminated in Jimmy on his knees in the middle of the ring, begging his brother to stop. Jey hesitated despite the crowd knowing better. As Darth Helmet said, “Good is dumb.” But of course he stopped because that’s his brother. As Jey said during the match, that’s his twin. Jey fell for Jimmy’s hustle yet it didn’t matter. Jey ultimately got the W in very quick fashion right when it seemed like the match found its groove.

I’m expecting a rematch at Backlash because that felt unsatisfactory. As I said, I loved all the drama, but it ended all too quickly.

Speaking of quickly, they really got this six woman tag over in a hurry. Naomi, Bianca Belair, & Jade Cargill handedly defeated Damage CTRL. That’s not to say the Kabuki Warriors and Dakota KAI got in no offense, but this thing was all about Jade. Naomi got her time until she tagged in Bianca. Bianca did her thing, complete with pinning all three opponents at once, and then the crowd got antsy. The fact that Jade is this over with only a handful of television appearances and that whole Royal Rumble thing speaks to how well they rolled her out. The Mania crowd wanted her and booed when Damage CTRL stopped it from happening the first time.

Then the second time came and Jade stepped in to a thunderous applause. She didn’t work long, but she accomplished the mission. The faces hit their finishing moves on the heels, giving Jade the final touches on Dakota with Jaded.

If this match was a movie, it would be an 80s action flick. Big moves, big weapons, and everyone making the action star look like a million bucks.

SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!!



WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

What a match and what a story. Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER delivered on its Rocky allusions and promises.

It started before the bell rang when Chad Gable told Sami that he owes him something after he defeats GUNTHER. Like Rocky, Sami agreed without knowing what he agreed to do. Sami walked to the ring sans Chad, kissed his wife goodbye, and ran into his best friend. Kevin Owens did what any friend would do in this situation, then sent his boy on his way.

Then the match started and I swore I was watching Rocky III or Rocky IV.

Sami came out hot. He threw chops and stood toe-to-toe with the Intercontinental champion in a way even GUNTHER didn’t see coming. When the champ did strike back, he couldn’t keep Sami down. Which is Sami’s whole thing along with foreshadowing the rest of the match. Sami kept coming and went for a Blue Thunder Bomb that GUNTHER promptly countered, but Sami seemingly planned for that and came with punches on his own.

All that fight eventually hit a wall. GUNTHER wins his matches simply through punishing his opponents until they have nothing left. Sami, like Rocky, outlasts everyone. But he added that aggression this time rather than using hope as strategy.

And boy did he need it because after the first act, act two was all GUNTHER. The big man beat up on his competition over and over. Sami kept coming back but it felt academic. They really leaned into the inevitability of GUNTHER’s reign. He often plays with his food, which is exactly what he did to Sami.

But Sami kept getting up only for GUNTHER to knock him back down. Except the one time he didn’t. GUNTHER took a moment to talk trash to Sami’s wife, who sat ringside. I guess that was like spinach for the Canadian because he shot up, put GUNTHER in the corner, and unleashed a turnbuckle Brainbuster. it was a glorious move that felt like something only for big spots. What’s a bigger spot than Mania?

It was over at that point. Sami finished it with a Helluva Kick and moved the immovable object.

Great match start to finish. It told a logical story about heart, passion, courage, and spirit. That it happened in Philly, of all places, made it even more special. Sami is now the man who did what everyone thought impossible. He defeated the longest reigning Intercontinental champ of all-time at WrestleMania. That’s very impressive.

GUNTHER will no doubt set his sights on bigger fish while Sami establishes what his reign looks like. First on his list? Chad Gable. I’m looking forward to the magic those two make.

Look, I’m not going to run through the entire six-pack ladder match. Not because I disliked it; I loved it. But it was anarchy and like trying to catch smoke. Watch it now, enjoy it, and talk amongst yourselves about The Judgment Day losing their championships, JD McDonagh taking a big table spot, A Town Down Under taking the SmackDown belts, and Awesome Truth taking the Raw belts. Oh, and yeah, they split the belts!

R Truth is impressive as hell, despite everything they throw at him. Give that man his props now.

What a night, right? While not every match hit the same level, the overall event succeeded. And that main event was a home run that raises more stakes than Geno and Pat put together.

Grade: A

What say you, Cagesiders? Does Night Two have a lot to live up to? How’d Rocky do in his first match back in almost a decade? Is this the beginning of the end for Damage CTRL?

Sound off!