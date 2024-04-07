The Slammy Awards are back for 2024 and will stream live in the video above starting at 10:30 am ET on Sun., April 7 from WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. The show will be hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E with “special appearances from WWE Superstars.”
Here are all the awards, with all the nominees listed, we’ll see winners for:
Female Superstar of the Year
- Rhea Ripley
- Bianca Belair
- Bayley
- IYO SKY
- Becky Lynch
Male Superstar of the Year
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Gunther
- Logan Paul
Best Entrance
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Bianca Belair
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Rhea Ripley
- Becky Lynch
- The Rock
- Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)
Return of the Year
- CM Punk
- The Rock
- Nia Jax
- Randy Orton
- Naomi
Faction of the Year
- The Judgment Day
- Alpha Academy
- Imperium
- The Bloodline
- Damage CTRL
Rivalry of the Year
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
- “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
- Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
- R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day
NXT Superstar of the Year
- Ilja Dragunov
- Carmelo Hayes
- Lyra Valkyria
- Tiffany Stratton
- Bron Breakker
Match of the Year
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)
- Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)
- Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)
- Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023)
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)
OMG Moment of the Year
- Rey Mysterio punches “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown 3/24/23)
- CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)
- IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023)
- The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference)
- Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown 2/2/24)
- Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown 3/8/24)
Social Star of the Year
- Grayson Waller
- Logan Paul
- Drew McIntyre
- Chelsea Green
- Liv Morgan
Breakout Superstar of the Year
- Jey Uso
- Tiffany Stratton
- Pretty Deadly
- Dragon Lee
- LA Knight
