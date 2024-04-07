The Slammy Awards are back for 2024 and will stream live in the video above starting at 10:30 am ET on Sun., April 7 from WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. The show will be hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E with “special appearances from WWE Superstars.”

Here are all the awards, with all the nominees listed, we’ll see winners for:

Female Superstar of the Year

Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair

Bayley

IYO SKY

Becky Lynch

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Gunther

Logan Paul

Best Entrance

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Bianca Belair

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

The Rock

Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)

Return of the Year

CM Punk

The Rock

Nia Jax

Randy Orton

Naomi

Faction of the Year

The Judgment Day

Alpha Academy

Imperium

The Bloodline

Damage CTRL

Rivalry of the Year

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day

NXT Superstar of the Year

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Lyra Valkyria

Tiffany Stratton

Bron Breakker

Match of the Year

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)

Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023)

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

OMG Moment of the Year

Rey Mysterio punches “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown 3/24/23)

CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)

IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023)

The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference)

Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown 2/2/24)

Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown 3/8/24)

Social Star of the Year

Grayson Waller

Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre

Chelsea Green

Liv Morgan

Breakout Superstar of the Year