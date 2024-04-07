WrestleMania 40 predictions: Night two

WrestleMania 40 is taking place this weekend with two separate nights of action, on Sat. Apr. 6 and Sun. Apr. 7, 2024. The show will air live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It begins at 5:00 pm ET with the Countdown show leading right on into the main course at 7 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WrestleMania 40 predictions

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Geno Mrosko: I was not one of the many who were ready to riot when Rhodes lost last year, though I was definitely shocked and did not expect that. This year is a different story. There’s just no world that exists where Rhodes shouldn’t finish his story the way they’ve teased it out for this long. You simply cannot tease everyone like this without it backfiring horribly if you take it away for a second time. It’s a kill the territory kinda decision. I just can’t see Triple H making that call at this point. Then again, last year. Shit. No way, right? Nah, no way. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Sean Rueter: With Night One, it seemed like every match could go either way. I don’t have that feeling with Night Two... which makes me second-guess the obvious picks. Could they zig when we’re all expecting them to zag again here? I’ve read enough theories on how from the site’s resident Acknowledger, and there are legitimate business arguments for not messing with the formula that’s contributed to great bottom line numbers. But they’ve had plenty of time to plan for that, so here’s hoping they don’t leave us all (or 99% of us) stunned again. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Kyle Decker: They’ve done enough that I wouldn’t be utterly shocked if they don’t pull the trigger here. But it’s really the last chance Cody has. You can’t lose two straight WrestleMania main events against a guy and not have your character get hurt no matter what the cause. I don’t care if he’s super screwed over and wins it at SummerSlam, that would weaken his character. I think they still think he’s the guy and will not do that. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Claire Elizabeth: There is only one way this ends. There was only one way it should have ended last year. They pulled out of the skid in magnificent fashion and this match has as much if not more gas as last year’s match has and the addition of the Rock to the feud has paid dividends that no one could have imagined a year ago, but still. Cody Rhodes has to finish the story. The American Nightmare has to raise the title his father never held over his head and stride, tears pouring down his face, to ringside, where he’ll present it to his sainted mother, and they’ll cry together, an outpouring of passion and strength and love, as we cry together with them, and somewhere, in some ineffable realm where his consciousness still lingers, the American Dream will shed a tear as well. Pick: “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

Cain A. Knight: Bloodline Rules will backfire when past stars like Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Ryback Undertaker show up to neutralize The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jim Uso. Either that, or The Rock is turning on Roman Reigns. Either way, the Tribal Chief is finally losing the gold. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Marcus Benjamin: As I said in my last predictions, this is about taking down an empire. If Cody wants Roman, he’s gotta go through the whole crew. I’m not picking against him here because as Kyle said, a loss weakens him tremendously. Bloodline Rules spell their demise in ways I won’t predict (despite the goal here), and WWE begins a new chapter. Pick: Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Geno Mrosko: Rollins has been so distracted by everything else he actually has a pretty damn good reason to lose here and start a new chase. That also means paying off McIntyre, who has been doing arguably the best work of anyone on the roster for some time now. This new heel character of his is the most entertaining he’s ever been, and that kind of work deserves to be rewarded with the moment he’s been fighting so long for. That it works so beautifully for the story is the cherry on top. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Sean Rueter: Welcome to the Hater’s Ball. Not even a Damian Priest cash-in should stop DM from leaving the Linc as champ. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Kyle Decker: Gotta go with Drew here. The Scotsman is right that Seth is too distracted and has made too many enemies. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Claire Elizabeth: Oh Drew’s beating his ASS, you better believe it. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Cain A. Knight: Seth Rollins becomes the sacrificial lamb to show why Cody is up against it later on with Bloodline Rules. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Marcus Benjamin: WWE’s Vegeta finally gets his championship and big moment. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Geno Mrosko: There’s probably a case to be made for Sky to retain but I don’t see any real reason to do it. Sky’s title run has been pretty disappointing overall. Pick: Bayley

Sean Rueter: Really tempted to not go with the obvious prediction here, but I’m sticking with it because I doubt her reign will be a long one. Pick: Bayley

Kyle Decker: It really feels like giving Bayley a big WrestleMania title win is the way to go here and there’s not enough in this story to make me think it’s worth not doing it. Pick: Bayley

Claire Elizabeth: Hrm. I dunno. The obvious story here again is Bayley picking up the win. I’ve picked against a lot of obvious stories in my predictions for night one, but maybe night two is the night of the obvious ending. Just perhaps. Pick: Bayley

Cain A. Knight: It’s been a long time coming, but Bayley finally gets her WrestleMania moment. Pick: Bayley

Marcus Benjamin: This is Bayley’s moment and she comes full circle, destroying the thing which she created. That’s usually how these things go. Damage CNTRL without Bayley just feels weird. Pick: Bayley

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Geno Mrosko: The fact that it’s both Orton and Owens in the match, with the teases of the two turning on each other in the lead up to this, makes me think that turn will happen in the match and kick off a summer program for the two of them. Considering their characters that could be a lot of fun. Paul benefits from it and can move on to whatever is next for him. Pick: Logan Paul

Sean Rueter: He’s definitely gonna get a highlight reel RKO (and/or a highlight reel RKO finish to a combo maneuver). Let’s say he also grabs a secondary singles belt for just the third time in his career, mostly because of a hunch WWE might want to move Logan up the ladder... especially if they have someone who’s on television every week holding the Universal strap after tonight’s show. Pick: Randy Orton

Kyle Decker: The triple threat allows Logan Paul to retain with ease. I think someone will eventually beat him one on one - I’m still hoping LA Knight does in the Megastar vs. Megastar match down the line. No need for him to lose it here. Pick: Logan Paul

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly I want Logan to retain just because I’d love to see Kev and Randy in the tag team division. Team R-KO, is that anything? Eh, nah, Logan’s performed above expectations is his entire run but it’s time for the United States Championship to come back home. Pick: Kevin Owens

Cain A. Knight: Orton and Owens will keep stopping each other from scoring the three count, leaving the door open for the YouTube douchebag to steal the win with a brass knuckles shot on KO. Pick: Logan Paul

Marcus Benjamin: The bromance is bound to end right? Logan Paul skates because the two guys who who want to destroy him can’t figure out how to not destroy themselves in the process. Pick: Logan Paul

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

Geno Mrosko: I am such a big fan of everyone involved in this match but they really haven’t spent much time on a cohesive story and when they did have physicality in the ring it felt like it was always being cut short. Perhaps this is where they all shine and show us what we’ve been missing. We can only hope. As for a winner, I guess we’ll just go with the babyfaces. Pick: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

Sean Rueter: Since the Judgment Day split may finally be upon us after this weekend, Kross’ crew will likely fill their role as the main roster’s secondary bad guy faction. A loss can be part of going back to the drawing board on The Pride. Pick: The Final Testament

Kyle Decker: Bob Lashley and the Profits took way too many wins through their formation, their heel turn that didn’t stick, and this feud. They need to get something going here. Pick: Bobby Lashley & the Street Profits

Claire Elizabeth: Who cares? Pick: Karrion Kross gets launched into the sun Fine fine alright already I’ll do a real one jeez, a girl can’t make a joke? Anyway, this is the match with the least juice across the entire weekend, a flaccid build that never knew what gear it wanted to be in, muddied further by Kross’s cryptic and lurching promo style, but here it is, and we all have to deal with. Montez is the future, Lashley is a legend in his own time, get it done. Pick: Bobby Lashley and Street Profits

Cain A. Knight: Huh huh, hey Beavis. This feud sucks, change it. Pick: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

Marcus Benjamin: Well, I can’t top Cain. But yeah what he said. Pick: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Geno Mrosko: It might be the massive fan in me here but I kinda feel like this is about giving Knight a big money match that will deliver because it’s Styles and that man doesn’t know how to have a bad match, especially at a big show. He’s also heel, so he can eat the loss no problem. Pick: LA Knight

Sean Rueter: Especially as this is just a personal feud with no championship at stake, there’s no reason to not put over the still-immensely-popular babyface here. Pick: LA Knight

Kyle Decker: I still think they see more of a future in LA Knight than AJ Styles, even though both men are in their 40s. Pick: LA Knight

Claire Elizabeth: Okay now this one has plenty of juice (a home invasion angle will do that!) and certainly AJ can have a fine match with a proverbial broomstick, but something about the order of operations bugs me here. I think it might be LA Knight, ostensible babyface, jumping right to home invasion as a response to... AJ Styles attacking him at work like normal but with more travel. My gut feeling is that Uncle Allen should take it, but crowds love LA and I’d hate to see a Mania crowd deflate because he loses, so let’s go with the babyface pop, shall we? Pick: LA Knight

Cain A. Knight: It would be a pretty big setback for the megastar if he actually loses this match. At the same time, he still has something to prove in terms of putting on great matches against top stars in WWE, and here is a chance for him to show why he belongs at that level. Pick: LA Knight

Marcus Benjamin: LA isn’t as hot as he was several months ago for reasons not his fault. AJ can take the L here and while the Megastar celebrates in Philly, which isn’t too far from his home in northern Maryland. Pick: LA Knight. YEAH

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?