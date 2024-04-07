WrestleMania 40 start time, match card: Night two

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sat., April 7, 2024) with night two of its WrestleMania 40 event from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Unlike the past couple years, we will not get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Night one of the event kicks off at 5 pm ET with the free Countdown show, which runs for two hours on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 7 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. Make predictions at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the card for night one:

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s Championship : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley United States Championship : Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Philadelphia Street Fight : Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Enjoy the show!