WWE WrestleMania 40 is all set to finish up tonight (Sun., April 7, 2024) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 7:00 pm ET, live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of night one of WrestleMania 40 below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 QUICK RESULTS

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s Championship : Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley United States Championship : Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Philadelphia Street Fight : Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE