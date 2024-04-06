What was ‘Match of the Night’ at WrestleMania 40 night one?

WWE has put a bow tie around the first night of its WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view (PPV) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) with The Rock & Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to ensure Bloodline Rules for the main event of night two and Cody’s rematch with Roman.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley opened the night by defeating Becky Lynch to keep her women’s world championship, the tag team titles were split in going to A-Town Down Under and Awesome Truth, Jey Uso won the civil war against his brother Jimmy, Sami Zayn dethroned GUNTHER, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!