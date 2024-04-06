The battle between Damage CTRL and the babyface women of SmackDown will stretch across both nights of WrestleMania XL. April 6’s Night One saw Bianca Belair’s hastily assembled superteam with Naomi & Jade Cargill go up against WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) & Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL’s dominance led The EST to bring together Naomi — only recently returned after time away from WWE in which she won TNA’s top women’s title — and Cargill — who AEW presented as nigh-unstoppable during her time there, and who WWE has very carefully rolled out since making a big splash about signing her last fall. As color commentator Corey Graves said during the group’s impressive entrance, “This is like assembling the Avengers of the women’s division”.

Sane didn’t get the memo, taking out Naomi with her signature elbow early into the match. But that just set the stage for a hot tag to Belair, who single-handedly almost beat all three of her opponents.

When that didn’t work, the crowd chanted for Jade — the latest evidence that WWE’s carefully orchestrated introduction of her has worked pretty flawlessly.

Cargill got a moment on her own as well, but she couldn’t do it alone either. It ended up being a one-two punch from Bianca and Jade that secured the win for faces: a LOUD ponytail whip from Belair allowed her to hit Asuka with a KOD, clearing the way for Cargill to snatch Kai up for Jaded and the win.

Another dominant performance for Belair at the Showcase of the Immortals, and quite the follow-up to Cargill’s Royal Rumble moment as she gets ready to (we think) become a regular on television after WrestleMania.

