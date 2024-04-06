The tag team titles were split at WrestleMania, and R-Truth has done it!

The ladder match returned to the big stage at WrestleMania 40 tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as The Judgment Day put the Undisputed tag team titles on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder match against five teams: Awesome Truth, A-Town Down Under, New Catch Republic, The New Day, and DIY.

It was immediately noteworthy that the two sets of titles were both hung up above the ring on separate hooks, multiple feet apart. It supported the idea that it seemed possible and maybe even likely they would be split up once more.

The match was instantly a clustermuck, considering it was 12 men getting involved with furniture everywhere. They had to break out the SPOTS for it too.

That included R-Truth thinking it was a regular match, and scoring a visual pinfall victory. For whatever that matters.

Then, Awesome Truth cut a deal with DIY to just split the titles so they could each have one.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory screwed that up when they knocked them both off. The former proceeded to rush up the ladder and take the SmackDown tag team titles down, making that duo the new champions.

SWEET CHIN MUSIC. PEDIGREE.



But which team just retrieved the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania XL?! pic.twitter.com/6phkXXnCTZ — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

And, yes, that meant the Raw tag team titles were still up for grabs.

The spots increased in insanity from there, with Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and JD McDonagh all taking crazy bumps from atop the ladder and outside through tables and all manner of other madness. It was reminiscent of those early 2000s WrestleMania ladder matches.

Finally, though, we got to the payoff.

R-Truth hit an Attitude Adjustment on Damian Priest to send him out of the ring, leaving him alone with a ladder to climb up to win the Raw tag team titles, the fans going crazy for him as he made the climb. He got to the top, Judgment Day frantically trying to get to him.

But he unhooked the belts.

R-Truth has done it!

